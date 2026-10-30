South Carolina Arts Commission Denies Funding To LGBTQ+ Groups

MENAFN - USA Art News) The, a state agency, recently denied funding to twoand one artist. This decision follows new guidelines established inthat prohibit funding for work promoting“any ideology.”

Since its establishment in 1967 by Governor Robert E. McNair, the SCAC has distributed over $132 million in grants to artists, schools, and cultural organizations across South Carolina. The commission, comprising nine governor-appointed volunteers, has faced scrutiny over the past year for allegedly targeting LGBTQ+ arts groups in its grant decisions and implementing vague funding restrictions.

Following an August 20 board meeting, the commission announced that grantees could not use funds to“promote any ideology.” The National Coalition Against Censorship (NCAC) condemned the SCAC in a statement published on October 28, saying,“Without a clear definition of 'ideology' or 'promotion,' the new rule can be used to suppress almost any cultural activity that touches on society, history, identity, religion, science, or politics.” Elizabeth Larison, director of arts and culture advocacy at NCAC, stated to Hyperallergic,“SCAC's adoption of a new grant rule after proposals had been independently reviewed and vetted is a problem in itself. But the fact that this rule is vague enough to allow government appointees to veto any projects they don't personally like is a threat to artistic freedom and democratic principles in South Carolina.” The new grant rule mirrors rhetoric from President Donald Trump concerning federal grant funding for projects related to“gender ideology.”

Source: Hyperallergic