Cy Kuckenbaker Chronicles Rare Disease Diagnosis In“Everything Twice”
Since childhood, Kuckenbaker had observed a noticeable droop in one of his eyes, which he initially attributed to a snowboarding accident. However, doctors dismissed this explanation. After years of extensive testing, the photographer ultimately discovered he was born with a rare, unspecified condition.
Kuckenbaker's film documents this personal revelation alongside his use of labor-intensive analog photography. To combat burnout, he began crafting homemade cameras from cardboard boxes and drugstore magnifying glasses, capturing various landscapes and scenes across the West Coast. This slow, deliberate photographic process mirrors his journey of uncovering the unusual ailment, resulting in a film that combines elements of self-discovery and reflections on disconnection and loss.
Source: This Is Colossal
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