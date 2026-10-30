Noisy Neighbours And Bad Haircuts Among Top Things Brits Simply Grin And Bear

Noisy neighbours, queue-jumpers and bad haircuts are among the many things Brits simply grin and bear, according to research.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 24 per cent have endured trips to the seaside only for it to rain most of the time, while a third have suffered through a painfully boring conversation at a party.

Meanwhile, 32 per cent have politely accepted a terrible gift without saying a word, and 35 per cent have stayed silent after being served a disappointing or cold meal in a restaurant.

More than half (52 per cent) have put up with poor customer service rather than complain.

On average, Brits 'grin and bear it' three times a day, revealing a tendency to quietly get on with things rather than make a fuss.

Pete Rosier, from yfood [], which makes nutritionally balanced ready-to-drink meals and commissioned the research, said:“There's something uniquely British about tolerating the mediocre, saying 'it's fine', and carrying on regardless.

“The research suggests we're far more likely to suffer in silence than kick up a fuss, even when faced with life's everyday annoyances.

“In fact, putting up with daily compromises has become such a habit that many of us do it several times a day without even thinking about it.”

The study also found that the morning rush is a major pressure point for working parents, with 42 per cent soldiering on through transport delays on their way to work.

Meanwhile, 30 per cent have battled through the school run in the rain, according to the OnePoll data.

The chaos of busy family mornings means 26 per cent have ended up drinking a cold tea or coffee after being distracted by family demands.

While almost half (45 per cent) admitted they've started a workday feeling like they haven't had enough sleep.

Although 44 per cent described their mornings as busy but manageable, 29 per cent of breakfast eaters skip their morning meal several times a week because they're short on time.

As a result, half of all working parents regularly settle for food on the go they don't particularly enjoy, and when it comes to breakfast, 41 per cent have reached for a meal replacement drink.

Brits are particularly reluctant to complain about food – more than a quarter (27 per cent) of all those polled admitted they've eaten a meal they didn't enjoy at a friend's house rather than risk offence.

When it comes to foods people tolerate rather than genuinely enjoy, tofu (16 per cent), aubergine (13 per cent) and Brussels sprouts (12 per cent) rank among the nation's most divisive dishes.

Social situations can be just as tricky - one in five (20 per cent) have kept quiet about food they disliked at a wedding, while the same proportion have done so at their partner's family home.

A further 15 per cent have suffered through an unenjoyable dinner party meal without saying a word.

Pete Rosier added:“The findings highlight just how much working parents, in particular, take in their stride every single morning and how they often put their own needs to one side to keep family life running smoothly.

“When time is tight, convenience often wins out, which is why so many are reaching for food on the go or meal replacement drinks to fuel their mornings.

“But breakfast shouldn't be something we simply grin and bear - with more convenient and nutritiously balanced options such as yfood available, there's no excuse to skip it or settle for something you don't enjoy."

TOP 20 THINGS WE 'GRIN AND BEAR'

1. Poor customer service

2. Someone jumping in front of you in a queue

3. Not having enough sleep before a busy day at work

4. People cancelling plans last minute

5. Putting up with noisy neighbours

6. Someone eating noisily next to you

7. Encountering delays on the way to work

8. Having a disappointing/cold meal at a restaurant or takeaway

9. Getting stuck having a boring conversation at a party

10. Being bought terrible gifts

11. Sitting next to someone who plays loud videos on public transport

12. Someone talking over you at work

13. Eating bad tasting food at someone else's house

14. Someone giving you a cup of tea that isn't how you like it

15. Going on a seaside holiday only for it to rain most of the time

16. Getting on the train to work and it's packed full of people

17. Getting a bad haircut

18. Drinking a cold coffee/tea because I didn't have time to drink it or got distracted by family/kids

19. Doing the school run in the rain

20. Getting urgent emails and work messages before you start in the morning