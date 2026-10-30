Investornewsbreaks Quantum Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) Taps Thermo Fisher's Clinical Research Business For Lucid-MS Trial

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Quantum BioPharma (NASDAQ: QNTM) has signed a Study Start-Up Agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific's clinical research business to support the Phase 2 clinical trial of Lucid-MS, its investigational drug candidate for progressive multiple sclerosis (“MS”). Following U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance of its Investigational New Drug application in August 2026, the agreement moves the program toward clinical implementation with a contract research organization experienced in central nervous system and MS studies. Unlike many existing MS treatments that primarily target the immune system, Lucid-MS is designed to protect myelin, the protective coating around nerve fibers, by inhibiting PAD2, an enzyme implicated in myelin damage. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial will evaluate the candidate's safety, tolerability and efficacy using clinical and radiological measures. Although preclinical research and Phase 1 testing have provided encouraging findings, Lucid-MS remains investigational, and the company has not yet announced enrollment dates or trial sites.

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About Quantum BioPharma Ltd.

Quantum is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. (“Lucid”), Quantum is focused on the research and development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS. Lucid-MS is a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models. Quantum invented UNBUZZD(TM) and spun out its OTC version to Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. (“Unbuzzd”) (formerly, Celly Nutrition Corp.), led by industry veterans. Quantum retains ownership of 19.48% (as of June 30, 2026) of Unbuzzd. The agreement also includes royalty payments of 7% of sales from Unbuzzd until payments to Quantum total $250 million. Once $250 million is reached, the royalty drops to 3% in perpetuity. Quantum retains 100% of the rights to develop similar products or alternative formulations specifically for pharmaceutical and medical uses.

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