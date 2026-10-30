Wereldhave Sells Eggert Center In Purmerend To Transitions Europe, A French Real Estate Investment Fund, And Retains Asset Management Mandate

The transaction marks Wereldhave's second management partnership in the Netherlands, following the joint venture with Tikehau Capital for Stadshart Zoetermeer in 2025. As part of Wereldhave's capital rotation program, it further builds the company's third-party management platform, enabling Wereldhave to leverage its Dutch asset management expertise with a lower capital commitment.

The transaction price is around the asset's latest book value and reflects a net initial yield of around 7%. The transaction closed on 30 October 2026. Proceeds will further strengthen Wereldhave's balance sheet and, combined with proceeds from the sale of retail park De Mael in Bruges, reduce the net loan-to-value ratio by approximately 250bps compared with 30 June 2026. As part of its capital rotation program, Wereldhave is pursuing a number of acquisition opportunities in Belgium. Following both transactions, Wereldhave maintains its FY 2026 guidance for direct result per share of € 1.85-1.95.

"We are pleased that SCPI Transitions Europe, managed by Arkéa REIM, has chosen to retain Wereldhave as asset management partner for Eggert Center. This decision reflects confidence in our LifeCentral strategy and our ability to deliver value through our Dutch management platform. It demonstrates that the expertise we have developed in managing Full Service Centers is also recognized by third-party investors”, said Matthijs Storm, CEO of Wereldhave.

About Eggert Center

Eggert Center is the leading shopping center in the heart of Purmerend, a growing city in the Amsterdam metropolitan area. The center has approximately 20,700 m2 GLA and 55 stores. The Full Service Center offers visitors a strong daily-life tenant mix with anchor tenants including Albert Heijn, Basic-Fit, C&A, HEMA, H&M, Jumbo, Rituals and more. Eggert Center it attracts approximately 4.4 million visitors a year. Acquired by Wereldhave in 2010, the center has since been redeveloped and transformed into a Full Service Center.

About Arkéa REIM

Arkéa Real Estate Investment Management is the real estate management company of Crédit Mutuel Arkéa. Arkéa REIM combines the expertise of a leading French bancassurer with that of recognized real estate professionals. Alongside Arkéa Real Estate, Arkéa REIM's ambition is to support the ongoing transitions in real estate markets by offering products that meet investor expectations for assets that are both sustainable and high performing.

Attachment

PR 30-10-2026 - Wereldhave sells Eggert Center in Purmerend to Transitions Europe, a French real estate investment fund, and retains asset management mandate