DEADLINE ALERT For Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL), Webull Corporation (BULL), The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG), And Netcapital Inc. (NCPL): The Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lead plaintiff deadlines are approaching in securities class actions filed on behalf of investors in Duolingo, Inc., Webull Corporation, The Ensign Group, Inc., and Netcapital Inc.

BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies: Duolingo, Inc., Webull Corporation, The Ensign Group, Inc., and Netcapital Inc. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are urged to contact The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith about these class actions to discuss their legal rights, at (215) 638-4847 or by email to....

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL )



Class period: May 2, 2025 to February 26, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: December 7, 2026 Case: City of Dearborn Heights Act 345 Police & Fire Retirement System v. Duolingo, Inc. et al., filed in the U.S. District Court Western District of Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh)



The Duolingo, Inc. complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Daily Active User ("DAU") growth rates were being leveraged against deliberately added user friction in the form of significant increases in ad volume, subscription tier upsells, and worsened product quality, and defendants understood that any amount of user friction would cause users to leave the app and, ultimately, negatively impact DAU growth rates; (ii) Duolingo's rigorous A/B testing demonstrated to defendants that increased friction in the free user experience was having negative impacts on DAU growth rates; (iii) Duolingo's quickly generated AI content was worsening the quality of Duolingo's product offerings, negatively impacting the user experience and user trends, and threatening the sustainability of Duolingo's financial performance; and (iv) far from driving sustained growth and strong user momentum through content and "product improvements" that "get improved retention," Duolingo's constant A/B testing informed Duolingo that its monetization push and lower-quality, rapidly generated AI content were degrading the Duolingo product experience and the value proposition of its subscription tiers.

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL )



Class period: April 26, 2025 to October 6, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: December 7, 2026 Case: Ward v. Webull Corporation et al., filed in the U.S. District Court Middle District of Florida (Tampa)



The Webull Corporation complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Webull's mainland China operations were not limited to research and development and technical support functions, but rather Webull's software development, data pipelines, and core engineering depended on PRC-based personnel and on infrastructure subject to Chinese law; (ii) Webull's ownership structure, technical workforce, technology infrastructure, cross-border data routing, financing, and compliance structure were structurally tied to China; and (iii) as a result, Webull's representations that its principal business operations were based in the U.S. and that its U.S. customer data was insulated from non-U.S. access materially overstated Webull's independence from the PRC.

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG )



Class period: February 10, 2022 to June 18, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: December 7, 2026 Case: Perusek v. The Ensign Group, Inc. et al., filed in the U.S. District Court Central District of California



The Ensign Group, Inc. complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Ensigns business model depends on the systematic and widespread neglect of elderly people who live in its facilities, including not giving residents enough food, medical attention, or even basic toiletries as well as failing to respond to residents in clear distress, which has resulted in resident deaths; (ii) Ensign uses self-reporting measures as a way to cover up that it systematically neglects patients; (iii) Ensign defrauds Medicaid and Medicare by taking federal funds to help patients who need high levels of care, and then neglecting those same patients as well as falsifying the number of hours that Certified Nursing Assistants spend with residents; (iv) Ensign engages in an illegal scheme to rent the licenses of Administrators who are not generally present at, nor actually managing, its facilities; and (v) Ensign materially understated the reputational and litigation exposure that comes with a dangerous, abhorrent, and illegal business model.

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ: NCPL )



Class period: December 15, 2021 to September 3, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: December 7, 2026 Case: Chance v. Netcapital Inc. et al., filed in the U.S. District Court District of Massachusetts



The Netcapital Inc. complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Over the Class Period, Netcapital improperly recognized material revenues from what were, in reality, sham consulting agreements with entities controlled by Defendant John Fanning; (ii) The consulting agreements were backdated and in some cases forged, and Netcapital Advisors provided little if any meaningful consulting services; (iii) The Portfolio Company transactions were improperly undisclosed related-party transactions involving John Fanning; and (iv) Netcapital's certifications pursuant to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 were false.

Next steps for investors in these cases

If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith by telephone at (215) 638-4847, by email to..., or visit the firm's website.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. No class has been certified yet in any of these cases.

About The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith has helped injured investors recover their money for more than 15 years. The firm prosecutes securities fraud, takeover, and derivative litigation against public companies and their officers, directors, and advisors in federal and state courts nationwide, and has helped clients recover hundreds of millions of dollars in losses. Clients speak directly with a lawyer, who will promptly answer any question.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact

Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112

Bensalem, PA 19020

Email: ...

Telephone: (215) 638-4847



This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.