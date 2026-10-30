FABTECH 2026 Breaks Non-Chicago Attendance Record In Historic Las Vegas Return

Nearly six in 10 attendees were new to FABTECH as exhibitors reported strong business activity and the show welcomed 220 first-time exhibitors

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FABTECH 2026 drew more than 32,500 industry participants to the Las Vegas Convention Center Oct. 21-23, marking the event's largest attendance outside Chicago. Its return to Las Vegas after a decade also brought the highest first-day attendance in FABTECH history, with 59% of attendees experiencing FABTECH for the first time.North America's largest metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing event featured nearly 1,500 exhibitors across more than 727,000 square feet of exhibit space, with 628 new products making their debut. Exhibitors reported strong booth traffic and equipment sales throughout the three-day event, reinforcing FABTECH's role as the industry's leading marketplace for manufacturing technology and investment. California, Texas, Nevada, Utah and Arizona accounted for approximately 41% of attendees.“FABTECH 2026 was a tremendous success, and returning to Las Vegas after 10 years with the highest first-day attendance in our history made it even more exciting,” said Tracy Garcia, CEM, FABTECH Group Director at SME.“What stood out to me was how many people were new to FABTECH. They came to see equipment running, explore new technologies and talk directly with the companies developing them. Having that much technology and expertise in one place gives attendees plenty to take back to their businesses.”FABTECH 2026 by the Numbers.32,530 industry participants.59% first-time attendees.1,461 exhibitors.220 first-time exhibitors.727,251 square feet of exhibit space.628 new products debuted.More than 180 educational opportunities across 12 tracks.All 50 states and 80 countries representedAI Pavilion Makes Debut on FABTECH Show FloorAcross the Las Vegas Convention Center's North, Central and South halls, FABTECH's show floor featured exhibits spanning 40 product categories. Manufacturers could compare equipment and explore technologies across metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing through live demonstrations and hands-on experiences.Eight specialized pavilions covered Welding, Automation, Forming and Fabricating, Tube & Pipe, Finishing, Job Shop, Stamping & Press Automation, and the new Artificial Intelligence for Manufacturing (AIM) Pavilion. The AIM Pavilion made its FABTECH debut as a dedicated space for attendees to learn about AI applications in manufacturing.“What's interesting about this year's show is that companies exhibiting for the first time were reaching an audience that was largely new to FABTECH, too,” said Mark Hoper, Senior Vice President of Expositions and Media at the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association International (FMA).“For an exhibitor introducing a product or trying to reach new customers, that's a different conversation than talking to companies that already know your business.”Companies across the show floor cited strong traffic, quality leads and measurable business outcomes resulting from the event.“FABTECH 2026 was a really successful and busy show from our perspective,” said Hayden Peterson of Cosen Saws.“We sold five of our six machines directly from the show floor, which is likely a record for us. The show delivered outstanding results for our team.”“The impact of FABTECH on our business cannot be overstated,” said Josh Pawley, Vice President of Business Development and Founding Partner at Vectis Automation.“The event consistently delivers exceptional ROI, but its value goes far beyond sales. FABTECH gives us the opportunity to connect face-to-face with customers, strengthen relationships, showcase innovation, and create momentum that drives growth long after the show ends.”Metal Artist Collective Makes FABTECH Debut With 60 ArtistsThe Metal Artist Collective made its FABTECH debut, showcasing metal artwork ranging from large-scale sculptures to detailed fabricated pieces. Created to bring greater recognition to metal artists and their contributions to the welding industry, the exhibit drew crowds throughout the three-day event.“The Metal Artist Collective was never just about displaying metal art. It was about recognizing the people behind the craftsmanship, creating opportunities, building relationships, and inspiring the next generation,” said Stacia Mueller, Vice President and Owner of Edge Welding Supply in a statement on behalf of the Metal Artist Collective organizing board.Conference Offers 180+ Educational Opportunities; FAB Pass Sells OutFABTECH's conference program offered more than 180 educational opportunities across 12 tracks, with sessions and workshops for basic, intermediate and advanced experience levels. Themes included industrial AI, digital twins, collaborative robotics, real-world ROI on automation, lean practices and workforce development.The inaugural FAB Pass sold out at 200 participants, marking a strong response to the new premium experience. Designed to help attendees make the most of their time at FABTECH, the pass combined full access to conference sessions and keynotes with a VIP lounge, priority entry to select activities and other exclusive benefits.Keynotes and Special Events: Rice Draws 1,000, Women of FABTECH Sets RecordAmber Mac, a best-selling author and podcast host, addressed AI readiness Oct. 21, while Steve Darnell, founder of Welder Up and the creative force behind Vegas Rat Rods, spoke Oct. 23 on craftsmanship and grit in fabrication. Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice drew a standing-room-only audience of about 1,000 to the FABTECH Theater Oct. 22 for his keynote,“Championship Culture in Manufacturing: Discipline, Teamwork, and Excellence.”Women of FABTECH celebrated its 11th year with a program-record 170 attendees, selling out the event. Vanessa Heim, president and CEO of Brenco Industries, was the featured speaker. The discussion explored assumptions women leaders can face about their authority, including situations in which they are not recognized as decision-makers, and how visibility and engagement can help build trust.At the Oct. 21 State of the Metal Fabrication Business panel, speakers cited equipment availability, supplier capacity and recruiting and training as key challenges. They encouraged companies to hire for potential as well as experience and pointed to turnaround time as a competitive strength. On AI and automation, panelists discussed measuring value in hours saved on tasks such as data analysis and early-stage engineering, freeing employees with specialized expertise to focus on higher-value work while preserving human connection where it matters.Looking Ahead to FABTECH 2027FABTECH will return to Chicago's McCormick Place Sept. 13-16, 2027, with 92% of planned exhibit space already sold. For more information, visit fabtechexpo.

Julie Franks

FABTECH

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FABTECH 2026 Breaks Non-Chicago Attendance Record in Historic Las Vegas Return News Provided By FABTECH October 30, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing



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