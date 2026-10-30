Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE American: SYNX) Develops AI-Powered Wearable Drone Detection System As It Expands Into Counter-Drone Defense

The AI-powered wearable acoustic drone-detection and early-warning platform is aimed at protecting individual soldiers from unmanned aircraft threats. The prototype is designed to passively identify drone acoustic signatures rather than relying on radio-frequency emissions, potentially addressing threats from fiber-optic-guided drones that do not transmit conventional radio signals. A mesh-networking capability under development is intended to allow alerts from one device to be shared with other connected users, extending warnings across a platoon. The company plans to develop the technology as a standalone product platform, creating a potential business line beyond its established tactical communication and hearing-protection systems. Silynxcom is entering a growing market: Fortune Business Insights projects the counter-uncrewed aircraft systems market to increase from $3.88 billion in 2026 to $16.45 billion by 2034.

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Silynxcom (NYSE American: SYNX), a developer of advanced soldier-worn tactical communication solutions, is developing an artificial intelligence-powered wearable drone-detection system designed to warn soldiers of approaching unmanned aircraft, marking a strategic move by the tactical communications company into the counter-drone defense market.

Announced on October 21, the prototype-stage platform is being designed to identify drone acoustic signatures in real time and alert the individual wearing the device. Because detection is passive, the system is designed to identify threats without revealing the soldier's position. Silynxcom says the system will use sound rather than radio-frequency emissions to detect...

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