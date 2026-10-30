Techmediabreaks Shelfie-Tech Ltd. (CSE: SHLF) (OTCQB: SHLFF) Amends Terms Of Acquisition Of 70% Interest In Aspect Information Systems

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Shelfie-Tech Ltd. and may include paid advertising.

Shelfie-Tech Ltd. (CSE: SHLF) (OTCQB: SHLFF) announced amended terms for its previously disclosed acquisition of a 70% interest in Aspect Information Systems Ltd., with closing expected on or about Nov. 4, 2026. Under the revised agreement, Shelfie will pay total consideration of approximately $1.58 million to Aspect's sole shareholder, consisting of approximately $1.23 million in cash and $350,000 through the issuance of 269,231 common shares. The shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.

In addition, Shelfie will provide Aspect with a $595,000 convertible loan, replacing its previously negotiated $850,000 equity investment commitment. The company expects to advance $170,000 at closing and the remaining $425,000 by Jan. 31, 2027. The loan matures on the earlier of Jan. 1, 2031, or the date Aspect's current shareholder ceases to hold shares, with provisions for repayment, conversion into equity or extension. Shelfie also agreed to cover $60,000 in transaction-related legal fees and pay a finder's fee subject to specified limits. The transaction qualifies as a significant acquisition under Canadian securities regulations.

To view the full press release, visit

About ShelfieTech:

ShelfieTech is a technology company focused on providing shelf inventory management technological solutions for the retail industry, in particular for large grocery stores and supermarkets.

Using patent-pending technology, ShelfieTech's technological solution includes a robotic retail shelf monitoring system which uses its self developed proprietary software that utilizes machine learning and image processing algorithms to automatically optimize shelf inventory management.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SHLFF are available in the company's newsroom at

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