MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Adaptogenics Health Corp. and may include paid advertising.

Adaptogenics (CSE: ADPT) operates in a peptide sector undergoing a significant regulatory shift following the publication of a new federal policy permitting licensed pharmacies and physicians to compound six previously restricted peptides under specified conditions. According to an Oct. 28 Reuters report by Sneha S K, with additional reporting by Kamal Choudhury and Siddhi Mahatole, the policy, published in the Federal Register, allows compounding of BPC-157, TB-500, epitalon, KPV, MOTS-c and Semax without Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) enforcement action, provided compounders meet requirements for ingredient quality, manufacturing standards, safety reporting, labeling and patient-specific prescriptions. The measure represents a concrete regulatory development for the peptide industry, with analysts estimating the market could reach $2 billion to $3 billion if legitimized.

The interim policy follows a July FDA advisory committee recommendation to permit compounding of the six peptides, despite agency scientists raising concerns about insufficient safety and effectiveness data. Health and Human Services officials said the approach could reduce reliance on potentially unsafe research-use-only peptides imported from foreign manufacturers while improving patient access. Industry representatives welcomed the decision, although critics warned of potential contamination, impurities and unknown side effects. The policy does not constitute FDA approval of the peptides and could be reconsidered if safety or quality concerns emerge. The regulatory development adds a new dimension to the evolving market environment for peptide-focused companies, including Adaptogenics Health. The Reuters report was edited by Shilpi Majumdar, Maju Samuel, Vijay Kishore, Caroline Humer and Leroy Leo.

About Adaptogenics Health Corp.

Adaptogenics Health Corp. is building a science led company focused on identifying, acquiring, designing and advancing proprietary peptide and small molecule programs. The Company is evaluating opportunities in metabolic health, muscle preservation, mitochondrial biology and inflammation, including delivery technologies intended to improve the performance of promising molecules. The Company will continue its existing nutraceutical operations while evaluating GLP 1 companion products intended to address challenges associated with medical weight loss, including muscle loss, nutritional deficiencies and reduced physical function.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ADPT are available in the company's newsroom at

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