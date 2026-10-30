Biomednewsbreaks - Adaptogenics Health Corp. (CSE: ADPT) Gains Industry Relevance As FDA Eases Restrictions On Pharmacy-Compounded Peptides, NBC News Reports

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Adaptogenics Health Corp. and may include paid advertising.

Adaptogenics (CSE: ADPT) is drawing attention amid changes to the regulatory environment for peptide-based treatments, as federal health officials move to allow compounding pharmacies to immediately offer six previously restricted peptides without waiting for formal rulemaking. According to an Oct. 28 NBC News report by Berkeley Lovelace Jr., the Department of Health and Human Services is exercising“enforcement discretion,” temporarily suspending legal action against qualifying pharmacies that compound BPC-157, epitalon, KPV, MOTS-c, semax and TB-500. The Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) is requiring pharmacies to certify the identity and purity of these compounds and report adverse effects, introducing additional safeguards as the administration seeks to shift consumers away from unregulated research-use-only products.

The decision bypasses the usual timeline for adding ingredients to the FDA's approved compounding list, a process involving proposed regulations, public comments and final rulemaking. While Health and Human Services officials maintain that the approach could improve patient safety by reducing reliance on gray-market peptides, critics, including the Center for Science in the Public Interest and the Partnership for Safe Medicines, warn that the substances lack sufficient evidence of safety and effectiveness. The development highlights the evolving regulatory landscape surrounding peptide therapies and its potential implications for companies operating in the sector, including Adaptogenics Health.

About Adaptogenics Health Corp.

Adaptogenics Health Corp. is building a science led company focused on identifying, acquiring, designing and advancing proprietary peptide and small molecule programs. The Company is evaluating opportunities in metabolic health, muscle preservation, mitochondrial biology and inflammation, including delivery technologies intended to improve the performance of promising molecules. The Company will continue its existing nutraceutical operations while evaluating GLP 1 companion products intended to address challenges associated with medical weight loss, including muscle loss, nutritional deficiencies and reduced physical function.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ADPT are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.