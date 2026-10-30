Europe Is At A Crossroads On The Future Of The Auto Industry

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Europe's car industry is at a very important point. For many years, gasoline and diesel cars have been a big part of life in Europe. They have supported factories, jobs, and travel. But now, electric cars, high fuel prices, climate goals, and strong competition from other countries are forcing Europe to make a big choice.

If the European Parliament votes to promote the EV industry and the energy transition, more opportunities will open up not just for domestic manufacturers but also for automakers like Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) from allied...

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