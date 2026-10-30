Tinder To Lay Off 6% Of Staff Despite Q2 Revenue Growth

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Tinder's parent company Match Group is set to terminate 6% of its workforce as part of its efforts to eliminate live-streaming services from its dating platforms. Although Tinder's revenue report for Q2 2024 revealed that the dating app had seen 4% growth through the quarter and earned around $864 million in revenue, its parent company has decided to eliminate a sizeable portion of its workforce.

The decision comes amid an industry-wide slump characterized by slow user growth that began during the coronavirus pandemic and has...

Read More>>

About ChineseWire

ChineseWire (“CW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on promising China-based companies that are listed in North America. It is one of 60+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ChineseWire website applicable to all content provided by CW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

ChineseWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

ChineseWire is powered by IBN