Alibaba Sets Date To Release Latest Quarterly Results

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) has set the date for the official release of its latest quarter reports. According to an announcement from the Chinese company, unaudited financial outcomes for the June quarter are set to be released on Aug. 15, 2024, prior to the opening of the American market. Alibaba will also conduct a conference call at 19:30 Hours Hong Kong Time (07:30 hours ET) on that day to discuss the financial results.

Individuals interested in joining the call will have to go through a preregistration process where they will receive a special access pin, passcode and...

Read More>>

About ChineseWire

ChineseWire (“CW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on promising China-based companies that are listed in North America. It is one of 60+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ChineseWire website applicable to all content provided by CW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

ChineseWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

ChineseWire is powered by IBN