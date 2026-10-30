IWF Calls Out Whatsapp On Sharing Of Child Abuse Imagery

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) A safety group is calling out Meta subsidiary and global communication platform WhatsApp for not taking steps to stop users from sharing images depicting child abuse. The Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), an organization that finds and removes child abuse images from the internet, alleges that Meta isn't doing enough to protect children and called on the tech giant to intensify efforts to stop the sharing of such images on WhatsApp.

According to the safety group, Meta could use content-moderation mechanisms to prevent the proliferation of child abuse images on the...

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