Jefferies Makes Upward Adjustment Of Alibaba Stock Rating

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Investment banking firm Jefferies Group has increased its stock rating for Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) from $116 to $142 and maintained a Buy rating for Alibaba's shares. According to Jefferies' analysis, Alibaba and other players in the e-commerce industry are often subject to critical events that shift how valuation is approached, and this results in re-evaluations. As such, recently passed policies signal the potential for recovery for the e-commerce industry after several months of poor performance.

Jefferies' new stock valuation for Alibaba was based on projections for next year. The Chinese company has become a major player in the...

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