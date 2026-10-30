Chinesenewsbreaks Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN) Targets $1 Billion AUM For Tokenized USD Money Market Product By Year-End 2025

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Solowin (NASDAQ: SWIN), a financial services firm bridging traditional and digital assets, announced an initiative to reach US$1 billion in assets under management for its USD Money Market Real Yield Token (RYT) by the end of 2025. Launched April 15, 2025, through wholly owned subsidiary Solomon JFZ (Asia) Holdings Limited in collaboration with Standard Chartered, China Asset Management (Hong Kong), Libeara, and AlloyX, RYT offers institutional investors a compliant, yield-generating tokenized product with daily liquidity and multi-chain interoperability via partnerships with Polygon, Arbitrum, Solana, and Kucoin. Executives said the initiative reflects Hong Kong's drive to become a global hub for tokenized assets and Solowin's vision to deliver seamless Trad-Fi and Web3.0 financial services.

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About SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: SWIN) is a leading financial services firm providing comprehensive solutions across traditional and digital assets. Founded in 2016, it has delivered a unique, full-spectrum ecosystem that seamlessly bridges traditional and decentralized finance, tailored to the evolving demands of the next-generation global economy. Leveraging its Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) licensed subsidiaries with full digital asset capabilities, the Company operates a robust Web3 Infrastructure Division. Through its self-developed, vertically integrated, enterprise-grade platform, Solowin delivers compliance traditional finance (TradFi), real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, and global digital payment solutions-solidifying its role as a key player in reshaping global finance through a seamless Web3-to-TradFi ecosystem.

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