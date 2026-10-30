Chinesenewsbreaks Texxon Holding Limited (NASDAQ: NPT) Announces Full Exercise Of Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option In IPO
To view the full press release, visit
About Texxon Holding Limited
Texxon Holding Limited is a leading provider of supply chain management services in the plastics and chemical industries in East China. Through its technology-enabled platform, the Company provides a full spectrum of services to Chinese SME customers, including procurement, shipping and logistics, payments and fulfillment services. It aspires to build the largest one-stop plastic and chemical raw material supply chain management platform in China, to streamline the complex and labor-intensive raw material procurement process and enhance convenience, cost-effectiveness, and efficiency for customers. Texxon has built a highly scalable distributed software architecture for continuous improvement, and an effective User Experience Design (UED) process to improve the customer experience. In addition, with over a decade of experience, the Company has amassed substantial transaction data, including supplier and customer information, price trends, category-specific price indexes and market demand volume, to analyze price trends and market demands and make informed decisions.
For more information, please visit the Company's website: href="" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer npt-c.
About ChineseWire
ChineseWire (“CW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on promising China-based companies that are listed in North America. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ChineseWire website applicable to all content provided by CW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer
ChineseWire
Austin, Texas
512.354.7000 Office
[email protected]
ChineseWire is powered by IBN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment