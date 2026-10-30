Chinesenewsbreaks Texxon Holding Limited (NASDAQ: NPT) Announces Full Exercise Of Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option In IPO

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Texxon Holding (NASDAQ: NPT), a leading supply chain management provider for the plastics and chemical industries in East China, announced that underwriters of its initial public offering exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 285,000 ordinary shares at $5.00 per share, bringing total gross proceeds to $10.93 million before underwriting discounts and expenses. The ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on Oct. 22, 2025, with D. Boral Capital LLC serving as the sole book-running manager.

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About Texxon Holding Limited

Texxon Holding Limited is a leading provider of supply chain management services in the plastics and chemical industries in East China. Through its technology-enabled platform, the Company provides a full spectrum of services to Chinese SME customers, including procurement, shipping and logistics, payments and fulfillment services. It aspires to build the largest one-stop plastic and chemical raw material supply chain management platform in China, to streamline the complex and labor-intensive raw material procurement process and enhance convenience, cost-effectiveness, and efficiency for customers. Texxon has built a highly scalable distributed software architecture for continuous improvement, and an effective User Experience Design (UED) process to improve the customer experience. In addition, with over a decade of experience, the Company has amassed substantial transaction data, including supplier and customer information, price trends, category-specific price indexes and market demand volume, to analyze price trends and market demands and make informed decisions.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: href="" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer npt-c.

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