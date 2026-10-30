Tripura Govt Committed To Balanced Development Of Urban And Rural Areas: CM Manik Saha

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Oct 30 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday reiterated that the state government is committed to ensuring balanced development of urban and rural areas while accelerating socio-economic growth through infrastructure development, improved public services and various welfare initiatives.

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating 27 development projects for South Tripura district at Sachin Debbarman Auditorium in Belonia.

Of the 27 projects, 23 were virtually inaugurated, while foundation stones were laid for the remaining four.

An investment of around Rs 56.82 crore has been made in the 23 completed projects, while the four newly initiated projects will involve an estimated expenditure of Rs 12.29 crore.

Chief Minister Saha said the state government was undertaking a series of initiatives to ensure that the benefits of development reached people in both urban and rural areas.

"Maintaining equality in development is the goal of the present government. Balanced development across all areas remains our commitment," he added.

Highlighting initiatives for youth empowerment, CM Saha said that under the Chief Minister's Youth Project, unemployed youths are being provided advanced training to enhance their skills and prepare for competitive examinations for government jobs.

He expressed satisfaction that 180 unemployed youths from South Tripura district had already cleared various competitive examinations.

Referring to the development of sports infrastructure, CM Saha said the state government was taking several steps to improve sporting facilities and promote talent.

He expressed hope that naming the South Tripura District Judo Centre in Belonia after Commonwealth Games gold medallist Asmita Debnath would inspire young sportspersons to pursue excellence.

These include increasing hospital beds, establishing new health centres, setting up trauma care units and opening new medical colleges.

He announced that a new medical college would be established at Ambassa in Dhalai district headquarters.

He also said that Tripura now has a nursing college to promote nursing education.

With improvements in healthcare facilities, the number of patients travelling outside the state for treatment is gradually declining, he said, adding that kidney transplantation services have also become available in Tripura.

Chief Minister Saha also highlighted the state government's initiatives to reduce the financial burden on patients' families.

At Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and Hospital, arrangements have been made to provide meals at Rs 10 and accommodation at Rs 30 for patients' relatives.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana, eligible poor patients are receiving financial assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh for medical treatment.

He also announced that new district hospitals would be constructed in Khowai and Sepahijala districts.

Speaking about industrial development, the Chief Minister said investors from outside the state were showing interest in Tripura and signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for setting up industries.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Saha unveiled a marble statue of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at BKI intersection in Belonia.

He also inaugurated three flood-control dams in the Ballarmukh area of North Belonia and Sukantanagar.