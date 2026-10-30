Asian Champions Trophy: Abhishek Scores Twice As India Beat Japan 4-1, Reach Semifinals

MENAFN - IANS) Jalandhar, Oct 30 (IANS) Skipper Harmanpreet's penalty-corner strike turned the game while Abhishek scored twice in his 150th international appearance and Vishnu Kant added a superb solo goal as the Indian men's hockey team registered a 4-1 win over Japan in the Asian Champions Trophy at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar on Friday.

The win makes it three wins from as many matches in the first international hockey tournament in Punjab in a decade and books a spot in the semifinals for the defending champions.

Abhishek (11', 51') scored twice, while captain Harmanpreet Singh (47') and Vishnu Kant Singh (56') also found the net. Shota Yamada (15') scored for Japan from a penalty stroke. It was the 150th international match for Abhishek, who marked the special occasion with the 'Player of the Match' award for his twin strikes.

Earlier, India made two big changes to their line-up, with Vishnu Kant and Angad Bir Singh getting an opportunity, while Mandeep Singh and Nilakanta Sharma were rested.

Japan began the game with a high press and had the better of the opening exchanges, earning a penalty corner in the second minute. Their variations, however, did not produce a goal.

India scored the opening goal in the 11th minute when Vivek Sagar Prasad played the ball to Sukhjeet Singh on the left of the circle. Sukhjeet turned sharply and cut the ball back for Abhishek to finish. Japan pushed for an equaliser and earned a penalty corner in the closing seconds. After the first attempt was saved, a penalty stroke was awarded when the ball struck Sanjay's forearm on the goal line. Yamada converted from the spot to make it 1-1.

Japan maintained their tempo in the second quarter and enjoyed more possession, with their compact defence restricting India's space. Goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak came off his line to deny a Japanese attack after Haruki Ochiai found Tsubasa Tanaka on the left. India created an opening in the 24th minute, but Angad Bir Singh's backhand effort did not trouble the goalkeeper. A move involving Harmanpreet and Abhishek in the 27th minute also came to nothing, with India's referral for a possible foul unsuccessful. The teams went into half-time level at 1-1.

India looked sharper after the break and retained possession for longer spells. Sukhjeet had an opportunity in the 32nd minute but sent his shot high and wide. Japan won a penalty corner in the 36th minute, but captain Raiki Fujishima couldn't breach the Indian PC defence. India also created openings, one of which saw Shilanand Lakra's tomahawk being saved by the Japanese goalkeeper.

India took the lead in the 47th minute when Harmanpreet converted the first penalty corner of the night for the hosts with a powerful drag-flick. It was his fifth goal of the tournament, all from penalty corners.

India extended their lead in the 51st minute through a well-worked move. Dilpreet Singh played the ball to Sanjay on the left, and the defender cut it back for Abhishek to score his second goal. Vishnu Kant added the fourth in the 56th minute with a superb solo effort, bringing down Harmanpreet's diagonal aerial pass outside the circle before driving in and flicking the ball past the goalkeeper. India controlled the closing stages to secure the 4-1 win.

Abhishek, who was named 'Player of the Match', said the team had looked to take control in the final quarter.“Our strategy in the last quarter was to control the game and press higher. That is how we got the goals. At half-time, coach Craig Fulton told us to create pressure on Japan. We were trying to win penalty corners from the start, but it took time. When we got the first one, Harmanpreet scored on the first attempt,” he said.

In the other matches on Friday, Malaysia beat Bangladesh 6-1 for their third win to book a place in the semi-finals, while South Korea edged China 2-1. India moved to the top of the standings with nine points from three matches and a goal difference of +19. Malaysia also have nine points but are second with a goal difference of +8. Japan are third on six points, followed by South Korea with three, while China and Bangladesh are yet to register a point after three defeats each.

India will next face Malaysia on Sunday in Jalandhar.