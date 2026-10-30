Cryptonewsbreaks Toronto To Host Industry Leaders For A Deep Dive Into The Future Of Finance

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Blockchain Futurist Conference is set to return to Toronto on July 21–22, 2026, bringing together institutions and digital asset leaders to explore emerging advances in finance. The conference will focus on key topics including digital asset regulation, institutional adoption, stablecoins, tokenization, artificial intelligence, compliance, decentralized finance, and digital identity. Featured sessions will include discussions with representatives from organizations such as Bloomberg, JPMorgan, Mastercard, and other industry leaders. Sponsors and partners including AiraPay and Stablecorp will showcase innovations in payments and stablecoin technology, while special programming from organizations such as House of Intelligence and Invest Hong Kong will shine the spotlight on emerging trends in AI, privacy, and global digital asset adoption.

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About Blockchain Futurist Conference

Blockchain Futurist Conference is Canada's largest Web3 and AI event. Since 2018, the conference has brought together innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, developers, and industry leaders to explore the technologies shaping the future. Known for its immersive experiences, Futurist transforms an entertainment complex into a living showcase of Web3, AI, digital assets, and emerging technology.

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