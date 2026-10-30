Cryptonewsbreaks Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWDI) Increases Solana Treasury To 7.55 Million SOL
Forward said its recent inclusion in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes enhances its ability to raise capital when its shares trade at a premium to net asset value, complementing its strategy of using fwdSOL as collateral to access liquidity while generating staking yield. The company reported SOL per fully diluted share increased to 0.0729 as of June 30 from 0.0669 at the end of the prior quarter.
To view the full press release, visit
About Forward Industries, Inc.
Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWDI) is a Solana focused digital asset treasury company, with the strategy to buy, hold, stake, trade, invest in, and grow SOL and SOL related digital assets, protocols and businesses. Our mission is to expand and strengthen the Solana ecosystem by acquiring and staking SOL and engaging with, providing tools to and investing in the Solana network, Solana developers and Solana related projects in order to increase shareholder value. In connection with a private placement transaction in September 2025, we launched our digital asset treasury strategy supported by industry leading investors and operating partners including Galaxy Digital and Jump Crypto. For more information on the Company's Solana treasury strategy, visit forwardindustriesNOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FWDI are available in the company's newsroom at FWDI
About CryptoCurrencyWire
CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer
CryptoCurrencyWire
Austin, Texas
512.354.7000 Office
[email protected]
CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by IBN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment