Toyota Announces Major Update To Its Evs

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Toyota has announced a major update to its electric vehicle lineup, and the centerpiece achieves something the brand has never managed before. The 2027 Highlander EV debuts as the automaker's first three-row electric SUV. It also becomes the first battery electric Toyota to be assembled on American soil, two milestones wrapped in a single launch.

As the competition intensifies in the U.S. electric vehicle industry, companies like Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID) may have to quickly expand their range of available models in order to appeal to different...

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