Toyota's Bz EV Is Threatening Tesla's Dominance In The US

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Toyota has quietly become one of the more consequential stories in the American electric vehicle market this year. Surging sales from its bZ crossover have placed the Japanese automaker in direct competition with Tesla for EV leadership, arriving at a moment when most rivals are retreating and pricing missteps have left the broader market exposed.

Even without it, the lineup is moving in a consistent direction: accessible, trusted, and aimed squarely at the mainstream American buyer who wants an electric vehicle without the compromises that have kept so many on the sidelines. Other U.S. players in the EV space like Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) now have to up their game if they...

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