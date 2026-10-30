Chinese EV Manufacturer BYD Says It Can Thrive Without US Market

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) China's largest electric vehicle maker has become the global leader in EV sales, overtaking its nearest rival last year. BYD is channeling that ambition into markets across Europe, Latin America, and Asia. Rising fuel prices are accelerating consumer interest in electric vehicles worldwide, and the timing has worked in BYD's favor.

Established brands are now partnering with local firms to remain relevant. Battery development, software capability, and charging performance are the metrics on which the industry is now judged. BYD sits near the front of that field. Startups like Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) in North America will have to...

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