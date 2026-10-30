Psychedelicnewsbreaks From San Francisco To Serbia: Global Psychedelic Week Sparks Worldwide Connection

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Global Psychedelic Week (GPW) 2025, taking place Nov. 3–9, 2025, marks the world's first distributed psychedelic conference, connecting over 5,000 participants across 100 countries through a hybrid model of online and in-person gatherings. Featuring more than 100 leading voices-including Rick Doblin, Robin Carhart-Harris, and Dr. Pamela Kryskow-GPW's powerful vision is to create a global dialogue on psychedelic science, therapy, and culture. Nearly 60 local events in countries such as India, Serbia, Jamaica, Colombia, and Argentina will foster community-based connection.

“During Global Psychedelic Week, over 100 in-person events will take place around the world. We're decentralizing the conversation and meeting people where they are, in their own communities. Rather than gathering in a single location, we're fostering the space for local connection, reflection, and dialogue. These gatherings feature deeper engagement rooted in local culture and relationships. This is how a truly global movement grows, from the ground up.” -Milica Radovic Mandic, Co-founder, Global Psychedelic Week.

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About Global Psychedelic Week

Global Psychedelic Week is the world's first distributed psychedelic conference, uniting thousands of participants across continents through seven days of thematic programming, 100+ speakers, and dozens of in-person events worldwide. By blending global access with local engagement, GPW creates an inclusive platform spotlighting the voices shaping the future of psychedelic healing, science, and culture.

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