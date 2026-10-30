Psychedelicnewsbreaks Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SILO) Advances IP Portfolio With EPO Notice Of Intent To Grant Patent

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Silo Pharma (NASDAQ: SILO), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on novel formulations and drug delivery systems for traditional therapeutics and psychedelic treatments, announced that the European Patent Office has issued a Rule 71(3) communication indicating its intent to grant a patent covering methods of preventing stress-induced fear and depressive-like behavior using serotonin 4 (5-HT4) receptor agonists. The patent, exclusively licensed from Columbia University, is expected to strengthen the company's intellectual property position across major European markets as Silo advances its pipeline targeting stress-related and central nervous system disorders.

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About Silo Pharma, Inc.

Silo Pharma is a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical and cryptocurrency treasury company. Its therapeutic focus is on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company's portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for PTSD, SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and preclinical assets targeting Alzheimer's disease and multiple sclerosis. Silo's research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories. silopharma

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SILO are available in the company's newsroom at

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