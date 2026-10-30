Psychedelicnewsbreaks Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FSE: 8BN) Launches Ibogaine Initiative Amid U.S. Policy Shift

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Optimi Health Corp.and may include paid advertising.

Optimi Health (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FSE: 8BN) announced the launch of its Ibogaine Initiative to expand its Health Canada-licensed GMP manufacturing platform to include ibogaine production and supply, aligning with emerging U.S. regulatory momentum to accelerate psychedelic research and patient access. The move follows a recent U.S. executive order supporting clinical development and access pathways, including IND clearance for ibogaine trials, as Optimi positions itself to meet anticipated demand with regulated, pharmaceutical-grade supply while advancing its broader global strategy in MDMA and psilocybin therapies.

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About Optimi Health Corp.

Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FSE: 8BN) is a leading producer of prescribed psychedelic treatments for mental health therapies. As a Health Canada-licensed, GMP compliant pharmaceutical manufacturer producing validated MDMA and botanical psilocybin products from two 10,000-square-foot facilities in British Columbia, Optimi supplies active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms to regulated channels, with products currently in market for prescription use in Australia via the Authorized Prescriber Scheme and accessible in Canada through the Special Access Program.

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