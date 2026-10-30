Psychedelicnewsbreaks Optimi Health Corp. (NASDAQ: OPTH) (CSE: OPTI) (FSE: 8BN) Featured In Diamond Equity Research Initiation Report Highlighting Commercial Psychedelics Opportunity

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Optimi Health Corp.and may include paid advertising.

Optimi Health (NASDAQ: OPTH) (CSE: OPTI) (FSE: 8BN) was featured in a newly published initiation report from Diamond Equity Research that highlights the company's position as a commercial-stage psychedelic manufacturer with licensed GMP infrastructure, growing traction in Australia and potential operating leverage as prescription demand scales.

The commissioned report cites Optimi's regulatory licenses, existing MDMA and psilocybin manufacturing capacity, expanding commercial activity in Australia and longer-term U.S. optionality, while outlining an illustrative valuation based on discounted cash flow analysis. Diamond noted that Optimi's asset-light strategy of supplying clinical trials rather than sponsoring them may reduce development risk while positioning the company to benefit from broader regulatory adoption of psychedelic-assisted therapies.

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About Optimi Health Corp.

Optimi Health Corp. is a Canadian GMP-certified pharmaceutical manufacturer specializing in the regulated production and international export of MDMA and psilocybin for prescription-based mental health therapies.

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