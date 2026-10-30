Results Of A Collision Test Conducted On The Driver's Side Of A Toyota RAIZE
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Actions going forward
The test conducted at this time is a Daihatsu in-house test and has not been confirmed by the certification authority. The necessary procedures for shipment and sales resumption of the Toyota RAIZE will be implemented, such as conducting tests in the presence of certification authorities and confirming other certification items in consultation with the authorities.
On Friday, May 12, the top management of each group company gathered to discuss the "Toyota Group's commitment to facing manufacturing with sincerity" and renewed recognition of this goal.
We are currently working with all companies, to re-examine our past governance structure, including our own, and have begun a thorough review.
We view this case not as an individual or workplace issue, but rather a company-wide issue where an individual or workplace was forced to commit a wrongdoing. Together with Daihatsu, we are committed to listening to the voices of those on the front lines and carefully responding to the situation.
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