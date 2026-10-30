AITO Officially Joins: Ionchi's Tripartite Joint Venture Structure Finalized And Brand Refresh Launched

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Beijing, China / Тimesnewswire / October 30, 2026 – IONCHI, the premium public supercharging operator jointly built by BMW, AITO and Mercedes-Benz, today launched its brand refresh: a new brand identity, the simultaneous release of IONCHI App 3.0, a tiered membership program and a loyalty rewards plan for existing users. The refresh marks a more open IONCHI, backed by a fuller range of user services, bringing a premium charging experience to EV drivers of every brand.

On-site view of a refreshed station

Brand Refresh: From a Two-Partner Luxury Joint Venture to a Three-Way Partnership

IONCHI was founded in March 2024 as a 50:50 joint venture between Mercedes-Benz and BMW. On April 17, 2026, IONCHI announced that AITO would join. The transaction closed on September 29, with each of the three shareholders holding a 33.3% stake in IONCHI, establishing a three-way partnership of BMW, AITO and Mercedes-Benz.

With its shareholder structure settled, IONCHI has also elevated its brand positioning – from a joint-venture brand of two luxury automakers to an open, premium supercharging brand built by three partners. The new brand identity is the visual expression of that positioning. A new logo is the outward sign of the upgrade; the real substance lies in the experience. Taking the refresh as its new starting point, IONCHI will keep turning its brand philosophy –“Supercharge at ease, glide with grace” – into an experience users can feel.

Group photo of the three shareholders' representatives and IONCHI management at the ceremony

Technology and Service Upgrades

IONCHI's new-generation liquid-cooled supercharger delivers up to 800 kW of output and a maximum current of 800 A across a wide 200–1000 V voltage platform. Compatible with 99.9% of mainstream EV models on the market, it adds 400 km of range in just 10 minutes of charging.

On the user side, IONCHI keeps making charging simpler and more comfortable, with a lightweight charging connector, plug-and-charge with seamless payment, low-noise operation and a fast-response customer service team available 24/7. Together, these technologies and services make up IONCHI's seamless supercharging system, taking charging from merely usable to truly effortless.

User Ecosystem Upgrade

Alongside the brand refresh, IONCHI App 3.0 is now live, with a fully redesigned interface that is cleaner and simpler to use. The app's role has changed too: no longer just a charging tool, it is now the gateway to IONCHI's premium user ecosystem. Building on its existing points program, IONCHI has launched a tiered membership system with differentiated benefits spanning charging discounts and exclusive events. Users can check their membership tier and benefits in the IONCHI mini program. IONCHI has also launched a loyalty rewards plan, offering exclusive thank-you benefits to users who supported its charging service early on. From today until November 30, all users can buy a membership worth RMB 6.9 for just RMB 0.1 (one per person). Existing users can also redeem 50 points for an RMB 3 service fee coupon, now valid throughout November instead of only on weekends. All benefits can be viewed and claimed in the IONCHI mini program.

An Open Network for Drivers of Every Brand

As of October 2026, IONCHI's network covers 40 cities in 22 provinces, with 619 supercharging stations and 3,404 charging points located in CBDs, core commercial districts and along major urban roads. By the end of 2027, IONCHI plans to have at least 1,000 supercharging stations with around 7,000 supercharging points.

IONCHI's supercharging network is open to all EV drivers. On top of that, BMW, AITO and Mercedes-Benz drivers enjoy exclusive brand benefits such as charging reservations, special discounts and priority power allocation.

Panoramic view of a supercharging station (CBD / core commercial district)

Executive Quotes

Fang Shi, CEO of Beijing IONCHI New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., said:“From our founding by Mercedes-Benz and BMW to AITO's arrival, IONCHI has completed its brand upgrade from a joint venture of two luxury automakers to a three-way partnership. The launch of our new logo and App 3.0 shows that we are opening up further to serve EV drivers of every brand. IONCHI will continue to deliver on its brand promise - 'Supercharge at ease, glide with grace' - through leading supercharging technology and a seamless user experience.”

Clifford Kang, Director, Board of Directors & Vice President, SERES Group,said:“AITO will work with Mercedes-Benz and BMW, through interconnected and interoperable charging infrastructure, to help make IONCHI the new benchmark for premium supercharging networks in China and deliver a higher-quality charging experience to users. AITO also remains committed to open collaboration in the market, continually exploring opportunities to work together and offering a new model for the sustainable, high-quality development of the industry.”

Looking Ahead

IONCHI will continue to build high-quality supercharging infrastructure and extend its coverage, driven by technology and service alike, and will work with its partners to advance China's electric mobility ecosystem. From core urban commercial districts to expressway corridors, and from charging hardware to digital services, IONCHI is bringing premium electric mobility within reach - one seamless, effortless charge at a time.

About IONCHI

IONCHI is a premium public supercharging network operator jointly established by BMW, AITO and Mercedes-Benz, focused on building and operating premium public supercharging networks. Guided by its core philosophy,“Supercharge at ease, glide with grace”, IONCHI is committed to delivering a fast, reliable and effortless premium charging experience through a leading public supercharging network, efficient and dependable high-power charging, and high-quality station operations and customer service.