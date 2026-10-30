CVS Health: How Education And Everyday Action Can Support Medication Safety

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

Red Ribbon Week is a timely opportunity for adults to begin age-appropriate conversations about medication safety, substance misuse and mental health. Dose of Knowledge provides free lessons and interactive resources for students in grades K–12, educators, caregivers and communities. Families can reinforce prevention by modeling safe medication habits, securing medications and removing those that are expired or no longer needed.

Young people encounter complex messages about medications, substance use and mental health. Helping them make informed choices starts with trusted adults who are prepared to listen, answer questions and share clear, age-appropriate information.

Red Ribbon Week, observed October 23–31, is a national campaign that brings families, schools and communities together to support healthy choices among young people. But awareness matters most when it leads to conversations and habits that continue throughout the year.

To help adults begin those conversations, CVS Health partnered to develop Dose of Knowledge, a free prevention-education program with age-appropriate lessons and interactive resources about medication safety, substance misuse and mental health. It offers lessons and interactive resources for students in kindergarten through 12th grade, along with materials for educators and caregivers.

Educators can access resources at no cost for use in their classrooms, while CVS pharmacists can use the content to deliver lessons in person or remotely through schools and community organizations. CVS community education initiatives, including Dose of Knowledge, have reached an estimated 4.5 million people.

Giving adults practical tools can help these conversations begin early, before a concern arises.

“Trusted adults are critical to helping prevent substance misuse and promote medication safety,” said Dr. Marshal Carter, a licensed CVS Pharmacy district leader in North Carolina.“By listening, talking openly and sharing accurate information, families, educators, pharmacists and community leaders can help young people build the knowledge and confidence to make safer, healthier choices.”

Explore free lessons, interactive activities and caregiver resources at Dose of Knowledge.

Prevention can become part of everyday life through a few practical actions:

Start conversations early. Use age-appropriate language, listen without judgment and encourage young people to ask questions about medications and substance use. Model safe medication habits. Keep medications secure, use them only as directed and explain why those practices matter. Remove unneeded medications. Review the medicine cabinet regularly and use an authorized disposal location for products that are expired or no longer needed.

During Red Ribbon Week, families can turn awareness into action by reviewing the medications in their homes and safely disposing of those that are expired or no longer needed.

Safe medication disposal is available throughout the year at more than 4,000 CVS Pharmacy locations with secure disposal kiosks during regular pharmacy hours. Since 2014, CVS Pharmacy has collected more than 12 million pounds of unneeded and expired medications, helping remove them from homes and communities. Find a participating CVS Pharmacy medication-disposal location near you.

Another disposal option is the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. On Saturday, October 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time, participating collection sites will accept unneeded, expired or unused prescription medications. Find a collection site near you.

Prevention is not limited to one week, one lesson or one event. By giving adults practical tools to begin conversations - and making safe medication practices easier to follow - communities can help young people build knowledge and habits that support healthier choices over time.