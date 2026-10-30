Doha Gears Up To Host Highly Anticipated UFC Fight Night

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Doha: UFC Fight Night returns to Doha on Saturday, November 21, bringing former champions, ranked contenders and returning fighters to Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena.

Organised by UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts organisation, in partnership with Visit Qatar, the event marks the second visit to Qatar and adds to the country's calendar of major international sporting events.

UFC's debut event in Qatar, held in November 2025, sold out ABHA Arena, welcoming more than 8,000 fans, including visitors from across the GCC and other international markets. The return brings together established international names and several fighters who competed in Doha last year, offering fans another opportunity to experience world class mixed martial arts.

The headline bout sees No. 2 ranked light heavyweight contender Jiří Procházka (32-6-1), who fights out of Brno, Czech Republic, take on undefeated No. 5 ranked Navajo Stirling (11-0) of Auckland, New Zealand.

Several fighters competing in November will be familiar to audiences who attended UFC's inaugural event in Qatar. No. 13 ranked lightweight Dan Hooker (24-15), who headlined the promotion's first Doha event, faces two-time featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega (16-5). Ortega, who fights out of Torrance, California, moves up to lightweight for the bout.