Symposium Highlights Qatar-Uzbekistan Cooperation In Promoting Islamic Civilization

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: A symposium organised by the Qatar Committee for the Alliance of Civilizations, in cooperation with the Diplomatic Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, highlighted the role of Islamic centres in Qatar and Uzbekistan in promoting Islamic civilization. The event formed part of cultural cooperation between the two countries and their joint efforts to promote Islamic cultural heritage.

Held yesterday at the Diplomatic Institute, the symposium was attended by Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library H E Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari and Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Qatar H E Ashraf Khodjaev, along with diplomats, officials, and heads of scientific and religious institutions.



Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Qatar H E Ashraf Khodjaev

In his opening remarks, Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari emphasised that Qatar has embraced cultural diplomacy as a consistent approach to building bridges between cultures, guided by its belief that culture can achieve what politics sometimes cannot and that books can open hearts in ways that negotiations cannot.

He said the Qatar National Library sees itself not merely as a repository of books, but as a window through which nations can connect, highlighting its collection of rare manuscripts and printed materials reflecting the contributions of scholars from Transoxiana, as well as its expertise in preservation, restoration, and digitisation that can help foster cooperation between Qatar and Uzbekistan in promoting Islamic civilization.

He noted that he had discussed prospects for cooperation with the head of the Islamic Civilization Center in Uzbekistan. He emphasised the importance of continuing joint work on heritage preservation and digitisation, exchanging exhibitions and expertise, and supporting researchers in both countries to help build a more just and humane future.

Ambassador Ashraf Khodjaev affirmed the depth and strength of strategic relations between Qatar and Uzbekistan, praising the historical and cultural ties shared by the two nations.



Panellists addressing the symposium held at the Diplomatic Institute yesterday.

He noted the continued development of bilateral relations, noting that they are founded on shared interests, mutual commitment, and constructive cooperation. He highlighted the importance of reciprocal high-level visits by the two countries' leaders in advancing their strategic partnership across various fields.

The Ambassador also reviewed the historical significance of Islamic civilization and its contributions to science, education, philosophy, and literature. He noted that Uzbekistan is home to prominent centres of civilization that produced distinguished scholars, including Imam al-Bukhari, Imam al-Tirmidhi, and Al-Khwarizmi.

Secretary of the Qatar Committee for the Alliance of Civilizations H E Ambassador Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Sada affirmed that Islamic centers in Qatar play a vital role in promoting Islamic civilization and sharing its humanitarian and cultural values through their outreach and educational activities, lectures, seminars, and exhibitions showcasing the history of Islam and its contributions to the development of arts and literature.

Director of the Islamic Civilization Center in the Republic of Uzbekistan H E Dr. Firdavs Abdukhalikov affirmed that bilateral relations between Qatar and Uzbekistan continue to develop, underpinned by mutual respect, shared values, and the commitment of both countries' leaders to strengthening cooperation across various fields.

He reviewed the center's efforts to preserve historical and scientific heritage and highlight the contributions of Muslim imams and scholars, including Imam al-Bukhari, Imam al-Tirmidhi, al-Biruni, and others who left a lasting mark on human civilization. He explained that the center's work rests on several key pillars: preserving and studying manuscripts and historical documents, establishing exhibition halls and miniature museums, and using modern technologies to present history and cultural heritage. Its work also includes strengthening scientific and educational cooperation through exchanges of expertise among scholars and young researchers, and fostering international cultural dialogue between museums and cultural and educational institutions.