Saudi Arabia Suspends Travel To And From Kenya As Precautionary Measure Against Ebola

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has introduced precautionary travel measures for Kenya to as a precautionary measure aimed at“mitigate risks associated with the Ebola virus,” official state media reported on Friday.

Under the new health authority directives announced by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Saudi citizens' travel to Kenya has been suspended, while all visa issuances for individuals arriving from Kenya have been halted.

Additionally, entry has been barred to any traveler arriving directly from Kenya, or“transiting through third countries if they stayed in Kenya-or any other country with an active Ebola outbreak-within the 21 days preceding their arrival in the Kingdom.”

The health authorities stated that the latest decision builds on preventive protocols implemented in July 2019 and updated earlier in May 2026 for arrivals from high-risk zones.

Earlier in June, Saudi Arabia suspended travel to and from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan, with heightened screening at border entry points "for travelers arriving from neighboring areas."