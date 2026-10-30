Ministry Of Labour Organises First GCC Labour Market Skills Forum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Ministry of Labour (MoL) organised the First GCC Labour Market Skills Forum under the theme“From Empowerment to Leadership”, in partnership with the Executive Bureau of the Council of Ministers of Labour and Social Affairs in the GCC States and the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST), alongside the Qatar Private Sector Nationalisation Award ceremony.

The forum brought together government officials, experts and representatives of the private sector, academic institutions and international organisations to discuss ways of developing skills and aligning them with labour market needs, strengthening the link between education and employment, and anticipating future requirements amid rapid technological and economic change.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour H E Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman bin Nasser Al Thani, affirmed that developing skills and human capital is a cornerstone of greater productivity, competitiveness and economic diversification. She stressed the importance of integration between governments, education and training institutions and the private sector in building a sustainable skills system that responds to current and future labour market needs.

Director General of the Executive Bureau of the Council of Ministers of Labour and Social Affairs in the GCC States H E Mohammed bin Hassan Al-Obaidli, underlined the importance of stronger Gulf cooperation in empowering citizens, developing their skills and linking education and training to the requirements of current and future occupations. He highlighted ongoing efforts to prepare a GCC skills framework, exchange expertise and develop occupational standards.

UDST President Dr. Salem bin Nasser Al-Naemi emphasised the importance of partnership between educational institutions and employers in designing flexible education and training programmes that keep pace with digital transformation, artificial intelligence and the green transition, and that help prepare national talent for the requirements of the future.

The forum featured four panel discussions covering investment in skills to support nationalisation, building a sustainable GCC skills system, the national talent needs of vital sectors, and the role of SMEs and entrepreneurship in supporting economic growth, creating jobs and strengthening economic resilience.