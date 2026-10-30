Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Norwegian Deputy Minister For International Development

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Geneva: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met on Friday in Geneva with Deputy Minister for International Development at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Norway HE Stine Renate Haheim.

During the meeting, the two minsters reviewed cooperative relations between the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Norway and discussed ways to further enhance and support them across various fields, alongside several topics of mutual interest.