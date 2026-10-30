Qatar Reaffirms Commitment To Mediation, De-Escalation And Humanitarian Diplomacy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The State of Qatar has reaffirmed its commitment to mediation, de-escalation and humanitarian diplomacy, emphasizing that lasting peace is essential to protecting lives, preserving human dignity, and ensuring the rights to health and development for all.

This came in Qatar's statement delivered by Second Secretary at Qatar's Permanent Mission to the United Nations Office in Geneva, Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Mansouri, during a panel discussion on protecting the right to health and development in the context of armed conflicts, held as part of the 2026 Social Forum of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Al Mansouri stressed that the right to the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health is a fundamental human right that must be guaranteed without discrimination in times of peace and conflict.

He warned of increasing attacks on healthcare facilities and personnel despite clear protections under international humanitarian law, depriving civilians of essential care, undermining health systems and infrastructure, and obstructing development, with particularly severe consequences for women, children, displaced people and persons with disabilities.

He noted that the Human Rights Council unanimously adopted, during its 62nd session, the resolution "Protecting Health Care in Armed Conflicts," initiated and led by Qatar, which also spearheaded negotiations and submitted the text.

The resolution was co-sponsored by 62 countries, reflecting broad international support for concrete action to protect healthcare amid continued attacks, despite existing international commitments, including UN Security Council Resolution 2286 of 2016.

He called on all parties to armed conflicts to comply with international humanitarian and human rights law, protect hospitals, medical transport and healthcare workers, ensure their safe and unhindered access to those in need, and maintain essential health services.

He also stressed the importance of strengthening mechanisms to monitor, document and report attacks, ensuring accountability and prosecuting those responsible to end impunity and prevent recurrence.

He highlighted the need to integrate the right to health into peace negotiations, recovery and reconstruction plans, while strengthening international cooperation and investing in resilient and inclusive health systems.

Al Mansouri underscored the importance of partnerships among states, international organizations and humanitarian actors to secure sustainable funding, support healthcare workers, rehabilitate damaged facilities and strengthen communities' capacity to address health crises.

He added that accurate and timely documentation of attacks is essential to establishing responsibility, improving the international response and preventing further violations.