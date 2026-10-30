Motorola Swaps Expensive Ad Banners For Micro Creators At Big Billion Days, Turning 406M Views Into 1M+ Flipkart Clicks With Idiotic Media
Micro creators turning 406M views for Motorola into 1M+ clicks with Idiotic Media
Navigating extreme digital ad clutter during BBD, Motorola bypassed traditional static banners in favor of a hyper-targeted, category-wise influencer strategy. Idiotic Media activated creators across YouTube and Instagram, segmenting them into Viral, Tech, Fashion, Retail, and Giveaway verticals. Micro-tech and retail creators broke down real-world smartphone capabilities, driving high-intent shoppers straight to conversion.
The 10-day execution not only delivered immediate performance ROI but also expanded Motorola's social brand equity, gaining over 250,000 new followers, with 140,000 added during the peak sale window alone, 13.23% growth.
Girish Kumar, Brand & Marketing Lead at Motorola, said, "Breaking through festive ad noise requires moving from conventional broadcasting to conversational marketing. In partnership with Idiotic Media, putting micro-influencers at the heart of our strategy allowed us to deliver over 400 million views and 1 million link clicks, turning seasonal buzz into measurable business impact. Plus the highest ever social media & SOV growth in a month's time with significant impact in searches & buzz across the mediums and platforms."
Himanshu Singla, Founder & CEO at Idiotic Media, added, "Relatable human storytelling will always outperform generic sales banners. By surrounding festive shoppers with authentic content across viral, giveaway, and tech niches, we helped Motorola build trust at scale and convert casual viewers into an active community of buyers."
About Idiotic Media
Idiotic Media is a leading influencer marketing and meme marketing agency in India, dedicated to making brands culturally iconic. Operating under parent company Creatify Media, Idiotic Media leverages a network of over 165,000 creators and 10,000 meme pages to deliver social-first, UGC-driven storytelling and attention catching midro-dramas that transforms brands into conversational talking points. Pivoting into creator-led storytelling and micro dram.
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