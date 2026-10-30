Arpico Welcomes The Magic Of Christmas With Its Signature Cake Mixing Ceremony 2026

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Arpico Supercentre, the flagship retail brand of Richard Pieris Group, one of Sri Lanka's largest and most diversified conglomerates, is set to welcome the festive season with its highly anticipated Christmas Cake Mixing Ceremony 2026, celebrating timeless traditions, warmth, and togetherness by uniting families, friends, and customers this Christmas season.

The ceremonial cake mixing marks the beginning of Arpico's Christmas celebrations, bringing together the rich aromas of dried fruits, spices, and crunchy nuts in a vibrant celebration of unity, joy, and goodwill.

The event was graced by members of Arpico's Management Committee, who joined in the traditional cake mixing ceremony and extended their warmest Christmas wishes to all valued customers and their families. Their participation reflected Arpico's commitment to celebrating the festive season alongside its customers and sharing the joy and spirit of Christmas.

Rooted in a longstanding and much cherished Christmas tradition, the event is a celebration of prosperity, happiness, and the spirit of sharing. More than a festive ritual, the event reflects Arpico's commitment to creating memorable experiences that bring families and communities closer together.

As a trusted household name serving generations of Sri Lankans, Arpico continues to enhance the shopping experience by combining quality, convenience, and value with meaningful seasonal celebrations. This year's cake mixing ceremony sets the stage for another exciting festive season, featuring special Christmas promotions, seasonal offerings, and engaging customer experiences across Arpico Supercentre outlets.

Backed by the strength and heritage of Richard Pieris Group, Arpico remains committed to enriching the lives of Sri Lankan families through innovation, customer-centric initiatives, and memorable shopping experiences.

As the festive season approaches, Arpico invites customers to embrace the joy of giving, celebrate cherished traditions, and create unforgettable moments with loved ones, bringing families, traditions, and festive joy together under one roof.