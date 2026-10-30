Hayleys Mobility Opens Sri Lanka's First CFMOTO Flagship Showroom

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Hayleys Mobility Limited, the mobility segment of Hayleys Fentons Limited, a member of the Hayleys Group, has entered Sri Lanka's two-wheeler market with the opening of its CFMOTO flagship showroom at 200, Deans Road, Colombo 10.

Bringing together premium motorcycles from CFMOTO, one of the world's leading powersports and motorcycle brands and ZEEHO electric scooters, the launch expands Hayleys Mobility's portfolio across adventure touring, sport riding, cruising and everyday commuting. It also advances the company's promise of 'One Brand for Every Journey', by extending its offering to a wider range of riders and travel needs.

The CFMOTO line-up is led by the 450MT adventure motorcycle and includes the 125NK and 250NK naked street bikes, the 250SR and 450SR sport motorcycles, and the 250CL-C cruiser. The 150AURA classic scooter and 150SC further extend the offering for riders seeking convenient options for everyday urban travel.

Complementing this range, ZEEHO introduces electric mobility options through its AE and EZ series, including the AE4, AE7 Pro and AE8 Max, alongside the EZ3i and EZ4, giving urban commuters a choice of electric scooters to suit their travel needs.

Commenting on the expansion, Hasith Prematillake, Managing Director of Hayleys Fentons Limited, said:

“Our entry into the two-wheeler market marks an important step in broadening Hayleys Mobility's portfolio and reaching new customer segments. We are bringing international brands together with the service commitment and accountability associated with Hayleys PLC's 148-year legacy.”

Roshani Dharmaratne, Executive Director of Hayleys Mobility Limited, added:

“Choosing a two-wheeler is a personal decision, shaped by how people travel, what they enjoy and what they expect from their riding experience. Our CFMOTO flagship showroom provides a setting where customers can explore the ranges, speak with our team and experience the models through test rides. From helping customers select the right model to supporting their servicing and maintenance needs, we want to build relationships that extend well beyond the purchase.”

Alongside the CFMOTO flagship showroom, Hayleys Mobility has officially onboarded 44 authorised dealer partners across Sri Lanka. The network includes dealerships in Mahawewa, Moratuwa, Piliyandala, Dematagoda, Kalutara, Thalawathugoda, Maharagama, Kaduwela, Gampaha and Maradana, supporting the brand's reach beyond Colombo.

Customers will have access to Hayleys Mobility's after-sales services, including servicing, warranty support and genuine spare parts. Together with customer consultations and test rides, these services provide support from model selection through to ongoing maintenance and ownership.

For further information, contact Hayleys Mobility on 0112 222 222 or visit .