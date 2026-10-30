Janashakthi Finance Marks Customer Service Week 2026 During Its 45Th Anniversary Year

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Janashakthi Finance PLC marked Customer Service Week 2026 under the theme 'Extra Mile', organising customer engagements and staff recognition activities during its 45th anniversary year.

The company, a subsidiary of JXG, or Janashakthi Group, used the occasion to thank customers for their continued support and acknowledge employees involved in delivering its services.

Activities at branch level brought employees and customers together, providing opportunities to discuss their relationships beyond routine financial transactions. Recognition initiatives also covered staff working in customer-facing roles and support functions.

Chief Executive Officer Sithambaram Sri Ganendran said customer trust had underpinned the company's development over 45 years. He identified careful listening, prompt responses and responsibility for resolving concerns as priorities for maintaining those relationships.

“Customer Service Week reinforces a standard we expect throughout the year: every team, whether at a branch or behind the scenes, has a role to play in serving our customers well,” he said.

The 'Extra Mile' theme focused on understanding individual circumstances, giving customers clear information and following through on commitments. The programme also highlighted the responsibilities shared by branch employees and support teams in providing consistent, responsive service.

Head of Marketing Dharana Korale Arachchi said the week gave staff time to meet customers, express appreciation for their loyalty and recognise colleagues supporting daily operations.

“These interactions help us better understand what customers value and where we can improve,” he said.

He added that the company intended to apply that understanding to its services throughout the year.

Janashakthi Finance described the celebrations as an opportunity to recognise contributions across the organisation, including work undertaken away from its branches' customer counters.

The company plans to continue developing customer relationships and responding to changing needs as part of efforts to strengthen service standards across its operations.