Globamed (Pvt) Ltd Sets Out To Establish Sri Lanka As A Leading Medical Tourism Hub In The Asia-Pacific Region

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette), a newly established medical tourism and healthcare travel company in Sri Lanka, is set to introduce a comprehensive approach to international healthcare travel, with a long-term vision of positioning Sri Lanka as one of the leading medical tourism hub in the Asia-Pacific region.

Headquartered in Colombo, Globamed aims to connect international patients with Sri Lankan hospitals, specialist doctors, and healthcare providers while delivering an integrated range of services throughout the patient journey. The company will initially focus on international markets including South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Sri Lankan expatriate communities.

Globamed's end-to-end service model will facilitate hospital and specialist coordination, cosmetic and aesthetic procedures, dental care, fertility and subfertility treatments, general and orthopedic surgeries, physiotherapy and rehabilitation, Ayurveda wellness programs, medical visa assistance, airport transfers, accommodation, transportation, translation support, and post-treatment follow-up and teleconsultation.

Sri Lanka offers significant potential as a medical tourism destination, supported by qualified healthcare professionals, modern medical facilities, competitive treatment costs, relatively short waiting times, and the country's established tourism and wellness environment. Globamed intends to build upon these strengths by creating seamless and personalized healthcare journeys for international patients.

Nipuna Liyanaarachchi, Founder & Managing Director of Globamed (Pvt) Ltd, said,“Our ambition extends beyond establishing another medical tourism company. We want to build a trusted healthcare gateway that connects patients from around the world with Sri Lanka's healthcare capabilities. In the long term, our vision is to develop Sri Lanka into a world-class medical tourism hub within the Asia-Pacific region, recognized for quality healthcare, affordability, safety, professionalism, and compassionate patient care.”

The company's vision is aligned with its objective of becoming a leading international medical tourism facilitator in South Asia and serving more than 300 international patients annually by its third year.