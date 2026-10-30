Sri Lanka Showcases Tourism, Culture And Ceylon Tea At Nations Day Festival In Beirut

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Lebanon participated in the Nations Day Festival, organised by the City of Beirut in downtown Beirut on 23 October 2026, alongside numerous embassies in a celebration of cultural diversity and international friendship.

The festival attracted more than 1,500 visitors and provided a platform for participating countries to showcase their cultural heritage, tourism attractions and traditional cuisine.

The Sri Lankan stall highlighted the country's diverse tourism offerings, rich cultural heritage, world-renowned Ceylon Tea and other Sri Lankan products. Visitors sampled traditional Sri Lankan sweets and received tourism brochures and promotional materials showcasing the island's scenic beauty, cultural attractions and travel experiences.

The Embassy's participation formed part of its ongoing efforts to promote Sri Lanka as an attractive travel destination and strengthen cultural and people-to-people ties with Lebanon. The festival also provided opportunities to engage with the Lebanese public, members of the diplomatic community and international visitors.

The Embassy received special recognition for its participation, while extensive media coverage of the festival further enhanced the visibility of Sri Lanka's tourism and cultural offerings.

The Embassy expressed its appreciation to the City of Beirut and the festival organisers for hosting the event and to all visitors who expressed interest in Sri Lanka. It also acknowledged the dedication and teamwork of Embassy staff, which contributed to the success of Sri Lanka's participation.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka remains committed to strengthening friendship and cooperation between Sri Lanka and Lebanon through cultural diplomacy, tourism promotion and community engagement.