USPS Just Raised Shipping Prices - Here's What You'll Pay Through January

MENAFN - Saving Advice) If you're planning to mail holiday gifts, care packages, or online purchases this fall, you might notice something different at the post office: higher shipping prices. The United States Postal Service has introduced temporary holiday shipping increases that could add anywhere from 50 cents to more than $20 to certain packages, depending on their weight, destination, and delivery service.

For families already dealing with higher grocery prices, utility bills, and holiday expenses, these additional shipping costs can make an already expensive season even more challenging. Someone mailing gifts to several grandchildren across the country, for example, could spend considerably more than expected. According to the USPS announcemen, the seasonal increases are scheduled to run from October 4, 2026, through January 17, 2027. Here's what consumers should know about the USPS shipping price increase, including which services cost more and how to keep holiday mailing expenses under control.

Why USPS Raised Shipping Prices for the Holidays

The USPS shipping price increase is designed to help the Postal Service cover additional expenses associated with the busy holiday shipping season. USPS announced the temporary adjustments in August, explaining that higher package volumes create additional handling and transportation demands. The changes affect several domestic package services, including Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, USPS Ground Advantage, and Parcel Select.

Unlike a permanent postage adjustment, these seasonal surcharges are scheduled to expire on January 17, 2027, although future pricing changes remain possible. The Postal Service says the temporary increases are intended to support its nationwide delivery network while keeping its package prices competitive.

Ground Advantage Packages Could Cost Up to $7.50 More

USPS Ground Advantage is a popular option for consumers who want to ship packages without paying for faster Priority Mail delivery. Under the new retail pricing schedule, packages weighing up to three pounds traveling through Zones 1 through 4 cost an additional 50 cents, while those traveling through Zones 5 through 9 cost 75 cents more.

For packages weighing between four and 10 pounds, the increases range from 80 cents for shorter distances to $1.40 for longer-distance shipments. Heavier packages face larger increases, with certain shipments weighing between 26 and 70 pounds costing up to $7.50 more when traveling through Zones 5 through 9.

These are increases added to existing shipping rates rather than the total postage price, so customers should calculate their complete shipping costs before mailing.

Priority Mail Customers Will Also Pay More

Consumers who prefer Priority Mail for holiday packages will also notice the USPS shipping price increase at the counter. For retail packages weighing up to three pounds, the seasonal surcharge is 50 cents for Zones 1 through 4 and $1 for Zones 5 through 9. Packages weighing between four and 10 pounds cost an additional 80 cents to $2.10, depending on how far they're traveling. The increases become more significant for heavier shipments, reaching $4.30 for certain packages weighing 11 to 25 pounds and $9.10 for those weighing 26 to 70 pounds traveling through Zones 5 through 9.

If you're mailing several large holiday gifts to relatives across the country, comparing Priority Mail with Ground Advantage could help you avoid paying more than necessary.

Flat Rate Boxes Aren't Exempt From the Increase

Many shoppers appreciate Priority Mail Flat Rate packaging because the shipping price isn't determined by the package's weight or destination, provided the shipment meets the service's requirements. However, the seasonal USPS shipping price increase also applies to these convenient mailing options.

According to USPS, the retail surcharge for a Large Flat Rate Box is $2.10, while other Priority Mail Flat Rate products increase by $1. For example, someone mailing five Large Flat Rate Boxes during the holiday period would pay an additional $10.50 in seasonal surcharges compared with the rates before the increase. Flat Rate packaging can still offer value for certain heavy items, but it's worth comparing the total price with weight-based shipping before choosing a box.

Priority Mail Express Has the Largest Increases

If you need faster delivery, Priority Mail Express could be significantly more expensive during the holiday season. Retail increases begin at $1.40 for packages weighing up to three pounds traveling through Zones 1 through 4. For packages weighing between four and 10 pounds, the increase ranges from $2.45 to $6.30, depending on the shipping zone. The largest listed retail surcharge is $20.80 for certain packages weighing between 26 and 70 pounds traveling through Zones 5 through 9.

Regular Stamps and Letters Aren't Part of This Increase

There's some good news for people who primarily mail greeting cards, holiday letters, or other traditional correspondence. The temporary USPS shipping price increase applies to specified package services rather than every product offered by the Postal Service. USPS specifically stated that no other products or services would be affected by this seasonal adjustment, meaning First-Class Mail letters aren't subject to these particular holiday surcharges.

However, that doesn't mean all postage prices remain unchanged indefinitely, because USPS can make separate adjustments to regular mailing rates. If you're sending holiday cards instead of packages, you won't encounter the same seasonal package surcharges described in this announcement.

Online Sellers May Face Different Shipping Increases

People who sell handmade crafts, clothing, collectibles, or other merchandise online should pay particular attention to the commercial shipping adjustments. Commercial rates differ from retail counter prices, and the seasonal increases vary depending on the service, weight, shipping zone, and sometimes package dimensions. For example, commercial Ground Advantage packages weighing up to three pounds traveling through Zones 1 through 4 face a 40-cent increase, compared with the 50-cent retail increase for the same general category. Certain heavier commercial Ground Advantage shipments traveling through Zones 5 through 9 face increases reaching $7.70, according to the USPS schedule. Sellers should review their shipping labels and marketplace pricing settings to make sure seasonal costs don't unexpectedly reduce their profits.

How to Keep Your Holiday Shipping Costs Down

The easiest way to reduce shipping expenses is to compare available services before bringing packages to the post office. USPS offers an online Postage Price Calculato that allows customers to estimate costs based on package weight, dimensions, destination, and mailing date. Using a smaller, appropriately sized box can sometimes lower costs, particularly when large dimensions trigger additional pricing considerations.

Families mailing gifts to multiple relatives might also consider shipping directly from retailers when free or discounted delivery is available, rather than paying to receive and then reship purchases. Buying postage online through eligible services may offer different pricing than retail counter rates, although consumers should compare the final total rather than assuming every online label is cheaper.

A Little Planning Could Protect Your Holiday Budget

The USPS shipping price increase comes at a time when many Americans are already watching their holiday spending closely. While a 50-cent surcharge may seem minor, additional fees can accumulate when you're sending multiple packages to family members or customers. The biggest increases generally affect heavier shipments, longer distances, and faster delivery services, making advance planning particularly valuable. Before mailing gifts, use the USPS price calculator, compare available shipping options, and consider whether smaller packaging or slower delivery could save money. With the seasonal rates scheduled to remain in effect through January 17, 2027, checking shipping costs ahead of time can help prevent an unpleasant surprise at the post office.

Have you noticed higher shipping costs at your local post office this fall? Are you planning to mail fewer holiday packages or change how you send gifts this year? Share your thoughts in the comments.