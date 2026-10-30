7 Things Your Pharmacist Wishes You'd Tell Them About Your Medications

MENAFN - Saving Advice) You pick up your prescription, pay the copayment, and head home without giving the pharmacist much thought. After all, your doctor prescribed the medication, so everything should be fine, right? Unfortunately, there may be important information your pharmacist doesn't know, and keeping it to yourself could affect your health and your wallet.

Pharmacists do considerably more than count pills and fill prescriptions. They're trained to identify dangerous drug interactions, recognize medication-related side effects, and help patients find safer or more affordable treatment options. But even the most experienced pharmacist can't identify every potential problem without knowing what you're actually taking and how you're feeling.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA, pharmacists need information about your medical history, medications, supplements, and previous reactions to help you use prescriptions safely.

Here are seven things that can make medication safety after 65 easier to manage, and why your pharmacist would rather hear about a potential problem before it becomes an emergency.

1. Every Supplement and Over-the-Counter Medication You Take

Many people carefully report their prescription medications but forget to mention vitamins, herbal supplements, and everyday pain relievers. Unfortunately, products sold without prescriptions can still interact with medications or increase the risk of unwanted side effects. According to the National Institute on Agin, certain combinations of prescription drugs, over-the-counter treatments, and supplements can be dangerous, particularly for older adults taking multiple medications. For example, combining some blood thinners with aspirin or certain anti-inflammatory pain relievers may increase bleeding risks. Bring a complete list of everything you take, including occasional sleep aids, allergy medications, vitamins, and herbal products, so your pharmacist can check for potential problems.

2. Any New Symptoms You've Noticed Since Starting a Medication

Have you been feeling unusually dizzy, tired, confused, or unsteady on your feet lately? Those symptoms might seem like ordinary signs of aging, but they can sometimes be medication-related side effects. The FD warns that physical changes associated with aging can affect how drugs are processed, potentially increasing the likelihood of certain adverse reactions. A medication you've taken for years may also need reassessment if your kidney function, health conditions, or other prescriptions have changed. Tell your pharmacist when symptoms started, whether they appeared after a dosage adjustment, and how they're affecting your daily activities so your healthcare team can investigate.

3. When You're Skipping Doses Because Prescriptions Cost Too Much

Prescription affordability is a major part of medication safety after 65, yet some patients hesitate to admit they're struggling financially. Someone facing a $75 monthly copayment might begin taking medication every other day to make the prescription last longer, potentially compromising treatment. Patients should discuss medication costs with healthcare professionals rather than reducing doses or stopping treatment independently. Your pharmacist may be able to identify lower-cost generic alternatives, explain insurance coverage differences, or coordinate with your doctor about less expensive options. For Medicare beneficiaries, assistance programs such as Extra Hel may also reduce qualifying prescription drug expenses.

4. If You're Taking Medication Differently Than Prescribed

Your pharmacist needs to know whether you're actually following the instructions printed on your prescription bottle. Perhaps you've started taking a medication at bedtime instead of breakfast, cutting tablets in half, or skipping doses because you don't like how the medicine makes you feel. According to the FD, patients should explain exactly how they're taking medications, including any changes they've made. Some tablets should never be crushed or split because doing so can alter how the medication is released or absorbed. Rather than feeling embarrassed, explain what's happening so your pharmacist can determine whether an adjustment, alternative formulation, or conversation with your prescriber is necessary.

5. When Multiple Doctors Are Prescribing Your Medications

It's common for older adults to see several specialists who prescribe medications for different conditions. However, your cardiologist, primary care physician, and arthritis specialist may not automatically have identical or fully updated medication records. Try to use only one pharmacy whenever possible because centralized prescription records can help pharmacists identify potentially harmful drug interactions. If you use multiple pharmacies, your pharmacist may not see every prescription you've filled elsewhere, even when the stores belong to the same chain. Maintaining an updated medication list with drug names, dosages, prescribing physicians, and reasons for treatment can improve coordination and reduce avoidable medication errors.

6. Whether You Have Trouble Reading Labels or Opening Bottles

Medication problems aren't always caused by dangerous drug combinations or incorrect prescriptions. Sometimes the biggest obstacle to medication safety after 65 is something as ordinary as struggling to read small print or open a child-resistant bottle. According to the FD, pharmacists may be able to provide larger-print labels and easier-to-open containers for patients who need them. However, easier-opening containers aren't appropriate for every household, especially when young children could gain access to medications. If arthritis, vision changes, swallowing difficulties, or memory problems interfere with your routine, explain the problem and ask about safer packaging, medication formulations, or reminder systems.

7. If You've Ever Had a Bad Reaction to a Medication

A previous allergic reaction or serious medication side effect is information your pharmacist should know before dispensing another prescription. Even if the reaction happened years ago, it may still influence which medications are appropriate for you today. The FD recommends telling pharmacists about previous reactions to medicines, supplements, foods, and other medical treatments. Be specific about what happened, whether you experienced a rash, swelling, breathing difficulties, or another symptom, because allergies and nonallergic side effects aren't necessarily managed the same way. Ask your pharmacist to update your medication profile and verify that the information is shared with your prescribing healthcare professionals.

Your Medicare Plan May Cover a More Detailed Medication Review

For retirees taking several prescriptions, a brief conversation at the pharmacy counter may not be enough to address every concern. Fortunately, certain Medicare beneficiaries can receive more comprehensive medication reviews through a service called Medication Therapy Management, or MTM. According to Medicar, eligible people enrolled in Medicare drug coverage can receive these services at no additional cost. The review may include a discussion of prescription medications, over-the-counter products, possible interactions, and a written medication list with recommended follow-up actions. Contact your Part D or Medicare Advantage drug plan to ask whether you qualify, especially if you take medications for multiple chronic conditions.

Better Conversations Can Prevent Bigger Problems

Improving medication safety after 65 doesn't necessarily require buying expensive products, scheduling additional appointments, or making complicated lifestyle changes. Sometimes it begins with an honest conversation about side effects, missed doses, financial difficulties, or prescriptions that no longer seem to be working. Pharmacists can help identify potential problems, explain medication instructions, and coordinate with prescribers when treatment changes may be necessary. Keeping an accurate medication list and reviewing it regularly can also reduce confusion when several healthcare providers are involved. Before your next refill, consider whether there's something your pharmacist should know that you've never thought to mention.

Have you ever learned something important about your medication simply by asking your pharmacist a question? Do you feel comfortable discussing prescription costs, side effects, or medication concerns at the pharmacy counter? Share your experiences in the comments.