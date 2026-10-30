Your Doctor Wants You To Stop A Longtime Medication - Why Might That Happen After 65?

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Many older adults are on long-term medications that maintain their blood pressure, cholesterol, and other health conditions. But having your doctor suddenly suggest stopping it might feel a bit overwhelming. Your first reaction might be confusion, especially if the medication has been helping you manage a chronic condition without any obvious problems. Why would something that was considered safe and effective for years suddenly become a concern?

The answer often has more to do with aging than with the medication itself. As people get older, their bodies process drugs differently, health priorities change, and medications that once provided clear benefits may eventually carry greater risks. Age-related changes can affect how medications are absorbed, broken down, and eliminated from the body. That's why doctors increasingly recommend medication reviews after 65 to determine whether longtime prescriptions are still necessary. Here's why your physician might recommend stopping or changing a medication you've taken for years, and what you should ask before making any changes.

Your Body May Process Medication Differently Than It Used To

One of the biggest reasons doctors reconsider longtime prescriptions involves the natural changes that happen as people age. Kidney and liver function may decline over time, affecting how quickly certain medications leave the body. A dosage that worked perfectly at 50 might produce stronger effects at 70 if the drug remains in your system longer. This can increase the likelihood of dizziness, fatigue, confusion, or other side effects, depending on the medication involved.

During medication reviews after 65, physicians may evaluate kidney function, review blood tests, and determine whether a lower dose or different treatment would be safer.

Certain Medications Carry Greater Risks for Older Adults

Some medications become more concerning with age because they're associated with falls, confusion, bleeding, or other serious complications. The American Geriatrics Society's Beers Criteri identifies medications that may be potentially inappropriate for adults 65 and older under certain circumstances.

For example, some prescription sleep medications and benzodiazepines can increase the risk of falls, fractures, and cognitive impairment, particularly when combined with other sedating drugs. However, appearing on the Beers Criteria doesn't automatically mean a medication must be discontinued, because individual health conditions and treatment needs still matter.

Your doctor may recommend a safer alternative, a lower dose, or a carefully supervised reduction rather than continuing the same prescription indefinitely.

The Condition That Required the Medication May Have Changed

Sometimes doctors recommend stopping a medication because the original reason for prescribing it no longer applies. For example, a patient who started a medication during a temporary health problem may continue refilling it for years without anyone reassessing whether it's still necessary. Certain acid-reducing medications, including proton pump inhibitors, are sometimes prescribed for short-term treatment but remain on medication lists long after the original symptoms improve.

Avoiding scheduled proton pump inhibitor use beyond eight weeks is recommended in many older adults unless there's a continuing medical indication, such as Barrett's esophagus or another qualifying condition. Regular medication reviews after 65 help physicians distinguish between prescriptions that remain essential and those that may no longer provide enough benefit to justify continued use.

Your Prescriptions May Be Interacting With Each Other

The more medications someone takes, the greater the opportunity for potentially harmful drug interactions. Older adults often take multiple prescription drugs, over-the-counter treatments, and supplements that can affect one another.

For instance, combining certain sedatives with opioid pain medications can increase the risk of dangerous breathing problems, while some blood thinners interact with common pain relievers. These concerns become particularly important when different specialists prescribe medications without reviewing the patient's complete medication list.

Bringing every prescription, supplement, and over-the-counter product to a medication review can help your healthcare team identify combinations that may need to be changed.

The Risks May Now Outweigh the Benefits

A medication doesn't have to cause obvious side effects for a doctor to question whether it should be continued. Sometimes new medical evidence reveals that a treatment provides less benefit than previously believed for certain groups of patients.

For example, considering discontinuation of aspirin used solely to prevent a first cardiovascular event is often recommended in some older adults because bleeding risks may outweigh potential benefits. That recommendation doesn't apply in the same way to patients taking aspirin after a heart attack, stroke, or another established cardiovascular condition.

Doctors must weigh your personal medical history, risk factors, and treatment goals before determining whether continuing a longtime medication still makes sense.

What Doctors Mean When They Talk About Deprescribing

The medical term for carefully reducing or discontinuing medications that may no longer be appropriate is deprescribing. Rather than simply removing prescriptions, deprescribing involves reviewing their benefits, risks, alternatives, and the possible consequences of stopping treatment.

According to the National Institute on Agin, patients should never stop prescription medications without consulting their healthcare provider because some drugs must be reduced gradually. For example, abruptly discontinuing certain anxiety medications, antidepressants, or blood pressure treatments can cause withdrawal symptoms or other medical complications. A responsible deprescribing plan may include gradual dosage adjustments, symptom monitoring, follow-up appointments, and instructions for what to do if the original condition returns.

Could Stopping an Unnecessary Medication Save You Money?

Beyond the potential health benefits, medication reviews after 65 can also reveal opportunities to reduce prescription expenses. Someone paying a $25 monthly copayment for a medication they no longer need could potentially save $300 annually if their doctor determines that discontinuation is appropriate. Those savings could be particularly meaningful for retirees managing several prescriptions on a fixed income.

However, the financial benefit should never be the primary reason to stop a medication that remains medically necessary, especially when doing so could lead to complications or expensive hospital care. If prescription costs are creating financial strain, ask your physician or pharmacist about generic alternatives, Medicare drug coverage, and assistance programs before changing your treatment.

Five Questions Worth Asking Before You Stop a Prescription

If your doctor recommends discontinuing a longtime medication, understanding the reasoning can help you feel more confident about the decision. Ask what has changed since the medication was originally prescribed and whether the recommendation is based on new research, your health status, or possible interactions. You should also ask whether the medication needs to be tapered, what withdrawal symptoms might occur, and which warning signs require immediate medical attention.

Find out whether an alternative treatment is available and how your doctor plans to monitor the condition after the medication is reduced or stopped. These questions can turn medication reviews after 65 into productive conversations rather than leaving patients uncertain about why their treatment plan is changing.

A Medication Change Isn't Always Bad News

Hearing that you should stop a medication you've relied on for years can feel unsettling, but it doesn't necessarily mean something is wrong. In many cases, doctors are simply reassessing whether a treatment remains the safest and most effective choice for your current health needs. Medication reviews after 65 can identify unnecessary prescriptions, potentially dangerous interactions, and opportunities to simplify treatment while reducing costs. The important thing is to work with your healthcare team rather than making changes independently, particularly when medications require gradual withdrawal or ongoing monitoring. A prescription that was right for you 20 years ago may not be the best option today, and reviewing it regularly is an important part of healthy aging.

Has your doctor ever recommended stopping a medication you'd been taking for years? Were you surprised by the explanation, or did the change improve how you felt? Share your experiences in the comments.