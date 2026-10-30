A Caller Says Your Medicare Card Is Expiring - What Should You Do?

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Your phone rings, and the person on the other end claims to be calling from Medicare. They explain that your Medicare card is about to expire and that you need to verify your information immediately to avoid losing your health coverage. The caller sounds professional, knows your name, and may even have your address, so the warning seems legitimate.

But there's a major problem with this story: Original Medicare cards don't have expiration dates.

According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC, scammers frequently impersonate Medicare representatives to convince older Americans to reveal sensitive personal and financial information. Some claim that new cards are required, while others threaten to cancel coverage unless beneficiaries act immediately.

These calls can be particularly convincing during Medicare Open Enrollment, when retirees are already receiving legitimate notices about upcoming coverage changes.

Here's how the Medicare card expiration scam works, what information criminals are trying to obtain, and how to protect yourself before an unexpected phone call becomes an expensive mistake.

Your Original Medicare Card Doesn't Actually Expire

The first thing to understand about the Medicare card expiration scam is that Original Medicare cards don't have expiration dates requiring routine renewal. According to Medicar, the official card displays your Medicare number and the dates your Part A and Part B coverage began. It doesn't display an expiration date or require beneficiaries to purchase an updated version every few years. While Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans may issue replacement membership cards when plan information changes, that doesn't mean your Original Medicare card is expiring. If someone unexpectedly calls claiming you must renew your Medicare card immediately, treat the request as suspicious and verify it directly with Medicare.

Scammers May Already Know Your Personal Information

One reason the Medicare card expiration scam can be so convincing is that callers sometimes possess information that makes them sound legitimate. They may know your full name, mailing address, birthday, or the name of your insurance company before asking you to verify additional details. However, knowing basic personal information doesn't prove that someone works for Medicare or represents your insurance provider. The FT warns that Medicare impersonators may sound professional and already have some information about the people they contact. Never assume a caller is trustworthy simply because they know details about you, especially when they begin requesting your Medicare number or financial information.

Your Medicare Number Is Valuable to Criminals

Scammers aren't necessarily trying to steal money directly from your bank account during the initial phone call. In many cases, they're attempting to obtain your Medicare number so it can be used to submit fraudulent claims for medical equipment, tests, or services you never received. Medical identity theft occurs when someone uses another person's personal information without permission to commit Medicare fraud or related crimes. For example, criminals could use a stolen Medicare number to bill the program for unnecessary medical supplies or services that were never provided. Protecting your Medicare number like a credit card number helps reduce the risk of fraudulent claims and the complications that can follow.

Don't Trust the Number Displayed on Your Phone

A caller claiming to represent Medicare might appear to be calling from a government telephone number. Unfortunately, modern technology allows scammers to manipulate caller ID information, making fraudulent calls appear to originate from legitimate organizations. Medicare impersonators may disguise their phone numbers to make their calls seem authentic. Even if your screen displays a familiar government number, that information alone cannot establish the caller's identity. The safest response is to hang up and independently call Medicare at 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) rather than using a callback number provided by the caller.

Never Pay Someone to Replace Your Medicare Card

Another version of the Medicare card expiration scam involves demanding payment for a supposedly required replacement card. The caller might claim there's a processing charge, activation fee, or administrative payment necessary to keep your benefits active. However, Medicare replacement cards are free, and beneficiaries should never pay someone who unexpectedly contacts them demanding money for a new card. If your legitimate Medicare card is lost or damaged, you can request a replacement through your secure Medicare account or by calling Medicare directly. Anyone demanding your credit card number or bank account information to prevent your Medicare card from expiring is displaying a major warning sign of fraud.

What If You've Already Given the Caller Your Medicare Number?

If you've already shared your Medicare number with a suspicious caller, don't assume there's nothing you can do. Contact Medicare at 1-800-633-4227, explain what happened, and ask what steps are appropriate to protect your information and whether a new Medicare number may be necessary. Beneficiaries should review their Medicare claims and statements for services, equipment, or charges they don't recognize. You can also report suspected identity theft or fraud through the FTC's official reporting websit. If you provided banking information, contact your financial institution immediately to discuss protecting your accounts and disputing any unauthorized transactions.

Medicare Open Enrollment Can Create Additional Confusion

The timing of these calls can make the Medicare card expiration scam especially believable for older adults reviewing their coverage. Medicare Open Enrollment runs from October 15 through December 7, allowing eligible beneficiaries to make changes to Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans for the following year. During this period, insurers may legitimately send notices about changes to premiums, benefits, pharmacy networks, or plan availability. However, those coverage changes are separate from the false claim that an Original Medicare card is expiring and must be renewed over the phone. Any unexpected requests for personal or financial information should always be independently verified before beneficiaries respond.

How to Tell a Legitimate Medicare Contact From a Scam

Medicare representatives may contact beneficiaries in limited circumstances, such as returning a requested call or following up on a previously reported issue. However, the agency won't unexpectedly call beneficiaries to sell products or demand sensitive personal information. Medicare Advantage and Part D plans may also contact existing members under certain circumstances, but legitimate plan communications don't justify giving personal information to an unverified caller. If you're uncertain whether a call is authentic, end the conversation and contact Medicare or your insurance company using the official number on your membership card. You can also seek free, unbiased assistance from your local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP if you need help understanding coverage notices or possible scams.

One Phone Call Could Protect Your Medicare Benefits

The Medicare card expiration scam relies on fear, confusion, and the belief that failing to act immediately could cause someone to lose essential healthcare coverage. Fortunately, knowing that Original Medicare cards don't routinely expire gives beneficiaries an important advantage when identifying suspicious calls. Never share your Medicare number, Social Security number, or financial information with someone who unexpectedly contacts you claiming to represent Medicare. If a caller threatens to cancel your benefits, demands payment for a replacement card, or pressures you to act immediately, hang up and verify the situation through official channels. Taking a few minutes to check the facts could prevent medical identity theft, fraudulent charges, and unnecessary financial stress.

Have you ever received a phone call claiming your Medicare card was expiring or needed to be replaced? Did the caller ask for personal information or threaten to cancel your coverage? Share your experiences in the comments to help other readers recognize these scams.