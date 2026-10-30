First Credit Card Free Month

MENAFN - Blogging Away Debt) by Hope

Beginning next month, March 1, I have officially decided to operate on a cash only basis. I will be working this month to prepare for this really big change.

Getting Ready

Last month I moved my LLC from GA to TX. I've got to finalize the legalities of that move. New EIN, new business bank accounts and so on and so forth. I'll be closing my one and only business credit card account this month.

As a security measure, I will have one personal and one business checking account with no debit card, no ties to any 3rd party accounts (Venmo, CashApp, Paypal, etc.), essentially as isolated as I can make it. Then I'll alternate accounts for debit and 3rd party transactions. I'm hoping this will prevent my primary cash accounts from ever being compromised.

Because I've been operating like this with my personal accounts for some time, or rather, had two accounts already that I used for different functions and had existing debit cards and scheduled transactions, I will set up a 3rd checking account that will become my primary/isolated account.

Auto Transactions

Next, I will be working through my existing budget and transferring all my auto-pays and subscriptions to the appropriate account debit card – personal or professional. I'll have to be eagle eyed on my accounts to make sure I don't overdraw anything. But I know I can do this.

Big Move

This is a HUGE shift for me. If I don't have the cash, I can't do it, buy it, spend it. There is no more...I'll pay it when I get my next paycheck. There is no more just spending with no immediate consequence.

I'm also working on a brand new budget. I fully intend to, like Proverbs says...pursue a debt free life with Gazelle intensity.

And with this new budget, I will actually be using some actual paper cash. At least that's the goal. But then I started to worry about all these places that are now“cash free”.

But never fear“Apple Cash” to the rescue. I'm going to fund my“Apple Cash” from my checking account. That will still allow me to use the convenience and security of the tap, but I think it will also allow me to feel the PAIN of spending.

My thought is if I only fund it once a month...gas money, fun money, etc. then I will hesitate more to spend because I know when it's gone, it's gone.

This is a work in progress. But it's scary and a going to be a BIG MINDSET change for me. HUGE.