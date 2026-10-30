The Migration Has Begun

MENAFN - Blogging Away Debt) by Hope

One started submitting their resume early last year.

Two told me at Thanksgiving.

One told me at Christmas.

Another laid out their plans in mid-February.

And, of course, one is already here.

Yes, what I'm saying is that my kids have begun a migration to Texas.

Beauty has been here for just over two weeks now, started a new job, and has found housing. She's staying here with my parents and I in the meantime, but will return to GA within the month to pack up the house, the animals, and the husband. We anticipate they will be moved into their new place by the end of March.

History Buff made clear his intention to move to Texas when his current lease is up in August. He's hoping his roommate/best friend will make the move with him.

Sea Cadet wants to move here too. However, we've discussed him sitting tight in VA until he finishes the degree he's working on in preparation for applying to PA school (eventually.)

Princess is the hold out. But she is coming for 3 different week+ long visits between now and mid-year. She arrives for a 10 day visit this week. Woot, woot!

It will be interesting to see who all is here by the end of 2026. (No pressure from me.)

Move My Stuff

I am here as moral support. They are getting no pressure from me to move. In fact, I continue to caution them that I don't know what I will do next, after my parents no longer need me. I never wanted Texas to be my home again. But we shall see...

In the meantime, I've got to decide if this is the time to move my storage from GA. Since Beauty and her husband will be making the move, it may be a good time to get my stuff moved. Share the cost of a Uhaul maybe? I've begun pricing storage here.